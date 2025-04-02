3x WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson offers sage advice advocating for use of medica marijuana

Over the past few years, NBA and NFL players have been more outspoken about their use of cannabis to ease chronic pains or blow off some steam.

Ad

The NBA stopped testing for marijuana and some of its former players like Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson and Al Harrington have been strong advocates for cannabis use among professional athletes.

Former WNBA star Lauren Jackson has joined that list. In an interview with Cannabis News Australia, the former Seattle Storm standout opened up on how it helped her deal with chronic pain.

She is supporting an initiative to shed light on the issue and help other athletes benefit from its use.

Ad

Trending

“Medical cannabis has been life-changing in managing my chronic pain," Jackson said on March 25. "I’m proud to support this educational initiative from Saged, which will help healthcare professionals better understand how it can be safely and effectively used to support athletes and patients dealing with long-term pain.”

Jackson struggled with multiple injuries throughout her career and was forced into early retirement from the WNBA before making a brief comeback at 40 years old.

Ad

Lauren Jackson wants to inspire young basketball players

Lauren Jackson has been busy since she called it quits last year. She's no longer dominating on the court but she's still close to the game of basketball.

As reported by Body + Soul, Jackson is traveling across Australia to lead skill clinics to empower and inspire young female basketball players looking to follow her steps.

Ad

“The sport has given me so much over my career and I really want young Australians, particularly from regional areas, to see that anything is possible if you have a dream and a goal and you want to go for it,” Jackson said on Feb. 26.

Jackson is one of the greatest athletes in Australian sports history. She was a two-time WNBA champion, a three-time WNBA MVP, a five-time Olympic medalist and flag-bearer and also had a successful career overseas.

She wants to use her platform to make an everlasting legacy and something bigger than what she accomplished on the court: To lead the new generation of women athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback