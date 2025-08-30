4× WNBA All-Star drops one-word reaction to Angel Reese chasing down her Chicago Sky franchise record amid rumors of being recruited by former team

Angel Reese reached another milestone in her sophomore career, entering the top five in the Chicago Sky's all-time rebounding list. She eclipsed four-time WNBA All-Star Kahleah Cooper with her 800th rebound when they faced Cooper's Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Cooper has since reacted to Reese's achievement, reposting the Sky's X post on Saturday with a one-word response. &quot;Relax@Reese10Angel,&quot; Cooper wrote. Reese had 20 rebounds against the Mercury on top of 15 points to lead the Sky, albeit in a loss. Cooper played for the Sky from her sophomore season in 2017 to 2023, before joining the Mercury in 2023. Now in her 10th season, she remained a valuable piece for Mercury this season, averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season. Sylvia Fowles led the Sky's all-time rebounding list with 1,832, having done it in seven seasons with the franchise. Meanwhile, Reese has been leading the Sky since entering the league last season. This year, she averages 14.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. However, the Sky are at the bottom of the standings with a 9-29 record this WNBA season. Angel Reese gets high praise from WNBA legend Candace ParkerAngel Reese has been on pace to be one of the best Sky players ever, earning her praise from WNBA legends, including former Sky player Candace Parker. According to Parker, Reese's potential has no ceiling and she thinks the current Sky star can achieve anything in her career. &quot;You look at her body, you look at her ability to get up and down the floor — and I don't think it's just on the offensive end,&quot; Reese said. &quot;I think it's on the defensive end, as well. And so I think, with a coach like Tyler Marsh, that has come from a winning pedigree with the Aces. I think the Sky is the limit, no pun intended.&quot;Parker's statements happened during the broadcast of Sky's game against the Las Vegas Aces. Parker played two seasons with the Sky from 2021 to 2022, before retiring with the Aces. This year, Reese has become a two-time All-Star in as many years as her seasons in the league. She still has six games before she wraps up her sophomore year.