$40,000,000 supermodel makes major announcement as she joins ownership group of NY Liberty

On Tuesday, supermodel Karlie Kloss announced that she had joined the ownership group of the NY Liberty. She made the announcement after owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai reportedly sold a small stake at $450 million. Kloss will be joined by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Karen Finerman as new investors.

A Liberty fan expressed her excitement about Kloss joining the ownership group, as she posted a screenshot of the supermodel's story on X:

"Karlie Kloss is a Liberty 😭🗽," she wrote.

Kloss announced her new role with the franchise by posting a lengthy note as she expressed her love and admiration for the reigning champions.

"I've been a fan of the @nyliberty for years - the energy, the talent, the sisterhood, (and yes, Ellie the Elephant's moves) are truly something special. Today, I'm incredibly proud to join the Liberty ownership group- alongside a powerhouse roster of women and allies who believe in the future of women's sports," she wrote.

"The Liberty are the reigning @WNBA champions, and they're just getting started. Here's to a new season, a new chapter, and a movement that's bigger than basketball. Let's go Liberty," she continued.

The supermodel, whose net worth is reported to be around $40 million, will be joining a long list of investors, as Joe and Clara Wu Tsai reportedly sold around 10-20% of equity. Raising an approximate figure of $450 million, it is a record for a women's professional sports franchise.

Kloss has been a model for over two decades now, with her first ever shoot coming at the age of 14. Over the years, the supermodel has become increasingly popular, having worked with brands such as Victoria's Secret and Swarovski.

New York Liberty eye back-to-back title wins as they go 4 in 4 to start the season

The NY Liberty are among the favorites to win the 2025 WNBA title as the reigning champions look to retain their crown. Led by the trio of Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty have started the season in strong form.

Facing the A'ja Wilson and the Aces in their first game, the New York franchise earned a 14-point victory before following that up with a blowout win against the Chicago Sky.

The reigning champions then defeated a strong Fever side in their third game, before securing a 95-67 win against the Golden State Valkyries last night.

This unbeaten record sees them sit in second place behind the Minnesota Lynx, as the Liberty look to achieve back-to-back title wins after securing their first-ever title last term.

