4x champ Sue Bird reveals her top WNBA draft prospects to keep an eye on

WNBA legend and four-time champion Sue Bird recently revealed her top prospects for next year's draft. Bird acknowledged that the 2025 WNBA draft is Paige Bueckers' class, but she named some of the top prospects who could make noise this NCAA season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "A Touch More" podcast on Wednesday with her fiance Megan Rapinoe, the couple discussed next year's WNBA draft. They both know that UConn's Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, but Bird pointed out that it's still a long NCAA season.

"Quick list outside of Paige [Beuckers]. You've got Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts [and] Rori Harmon," Bird said. "Those are four, and five if you count Paige, legit players that we don't know if they're coming out yet and they would shake up the draft. I feel like I'm going to name some names that all of us can keep our eye on some seniors.

"Kiki Iriafen, that's probably the player that would likely go No. 2, Aneesah Morrow, Te-Hina Paopao, Sedona Prince and Haley Van Lith. TCU right now, they beat NC State recently, so they got things popping down there so keep your eye on them. Georgia Amoore, who transferred to Kentucky, she just got a big win as well, and then Sonia Citron, who's from Notre Dame," the Seattle Storm icon added.

If things go smoothly for Paige Bueckers and Kiki Iriafen, they are likely going to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2025 WNBA draft, respectively. As Bird mentioned, Aneesah Morrow, Te-Hina Paopao, Sedona Prince, Haley Van Lith, Sonia Cintron and Georgia Amoore are some of the best seniors in college basketball.

Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts and Rori Harmon are in their junior years and are eligible for the draft. However, they could return for their final seasons, depending on how they perform this campaign.

It happened last season with Bueckers, who decided to return to UConn rather than be part of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Sue Bird was the No. 1 pick in 2002

Sue Bird was the No. 1 pick in 2002. (Image Source: IMAGN)

After four seasons and two NCAA championships with the UConn Huskies, Sue Bird was drafted No. 1 overall by the Seattle Storm in 2002. Bird was the best player from her class, but lost out the Rookie of the Year award to Tamika Catchings, who missed her first year due to an injury.

Bird would go on to become one of the greatest players in WNBA history, winning four championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. She formed a formidable duo with Lauren Jackson in the first half of her career, winning two titles together.

In the final years of her career, Breanna Stewart arrived and they won two championships together. Bird retired in 2022 as a 13-time All-Star and will be eligible for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026.

