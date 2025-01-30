When Brittney Griner retires, she will become a WNBA legend and arguably one of the best players in the Phoenix Mercury's history. Her time in Phoenix is over, though; Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream this offseason in a move that caught many people off guard. Griner joins an intriguing roster featuring Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

Griner's move was surprising; she was beloved in Phoenix, playing alongside fellow Mercury legend Diana Taurasi for her entire career. Her decision to sign with the Dream was even felt in the NBA, specifically by Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who voiced his opinion on the move after their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

"She's going to impact that city just as much. I loved getting to play in the same city as her for the last couple of years," Durant said.

According to Spotrac, Durant's contract this season will pay him $51,179,020. He has been Griner's longtime friend and supporter as she navigated the ups and downs of her 11-year WNBA career.

The Mercury is in a transition period, bidding goodbye to Griner and wondering if 42-year-old Diana Taurasi will return for another season with the team. They also welcome new faces like Alyssa Thomas, whom they traded for from the Connecticut Sun. She is expected to help lead the Mercury into the future as the franchise's new face.

What does Brittney Griner bring to the Atlanta Dream?

Although she is in the back half of her career now, Brittney Griner is as effective as ever on the court. She has averaged more than 17 points per game for the last seven seasons, including 17.8 ppg, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 30 regular season starts. Her inside presence should boost the Dream's defense from fifth in the league to closer to the top.

Along with her defensive prowess and scoring touch inside, the 6-foot-9 Griner also brings size to a team that could use it. Before she arrived, the Atlanta Dream didn't have a player on their roster taller than 6-foot-4. Griner will form a formidable inside duo with Tina Charles, creating a front line that could only be matched by the combination of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Many were surprised by Brittney Griner's move from the Mercury, but she should still have an overwhelmingly positive impact on the Dream as they fight to return to the postseason.

