6'6" Dominique Malonga has Rickea Jackson begging the Basketball gods not to get dunked on

Closer to the 2025 WNBA draft, an old clip of Dominique Malonga has resurfaced on social media. In this video from Oct. 2022, Malonga finishes her spin move with an emphatic dunk. The clip reached Rickea Jackson’s X feed, who had a hilarious reaction to the 16-year-old dunking.

“Lord please don’t let me be the first WNBA player to get dunked on. Amen,” Rickea jokingly wrote on X.

Rickea Jackson also reacted to this viral video during an interview on draft night.

“I just saw her video. It was crazy. She makes it look so easy," Jackson appeared to be in awe of the French-Cameroonian's athleticism.

Jackson isn’t the only player to come across this popular video. Merely a day before the draft, Seattle Storm’s Erica Wheeler stumbled upon a tweet consisting of this video.

“Drop step banger is crazyyyyy!” Wheeler hyped the clip.

The task of defending the explosive teenager will likely fall to the Sparks’ taller players like Azura Stevens, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. Fortunately for Jackson, she may be able to avoid the challenge of guarding Malonga and featuring on the wrong end of a highlight play.

Rickea Jackson reveals her favorite iconic signature move

Rickea Jackson impressed the basketball world with her performance during the previous season. The 6-foot-2 forward finished the campaign with a respectable stat line, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Despite the LA Sparks’ finishing the season at the bottom-most spot of the standings, Jackson’s selection in the All-Rookie Team was among the franchise’s very few silver linings.

During her rookie season, Jackson put her deep offensive bag on display. However, she is still hoping to expand her arsenal, by adding Kobe Bryant’s iconic fadeaway in particular.

"Kobe [Bryant] fadeaway. His body is going the opposite way of the ball at such a crazy degree."

Jackson made it clear that she preferred Kobe’s fadeaway to Michael Jordan’s.

"I feel like Kobe studied Jordan, but I'm not going to lie, I feel like Kobe added a little bit more flavor and whatever to it," Jackson disclosed.

Jackson was spotted working on her game with popular trainer Chris Brickley ahead of the draft - a promising sign for LA fans, who hope to see their young forward take a significant leap in her second year.

