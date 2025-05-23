6-foot,185-pound Outkick founder dares Angel Reese to $100K one-on-one showdown, says his son's 8th grade team will train him

Angel Reese just kicked off the second season of her WNBA career, but the Chicago Sky's All-Star forward has already found herself at the center of drama. The incident between her and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during their matchup turned heads last weekend. Now, Outkick founder Clay Travis has challenged her to a game of one-on-one for $100,000.

Ad

Travis stands at 6-foot and weighs just 185 pounds. Angel Reese is three inches taller and 20 pounds lighter than the sports media personality. Travis has grown a following talking about sports and politics, founding Outkick, a multimedia network that produces content covering a variety of topics. He is one of the faces of the company, but his latest take has fans surprised.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Who would win a one on one half court basketball game to 15 with scoring by 1’s and 2’s, me or Angel Reese?

Ad

Trending

Travis had a lot to say about what happened between Angel Reese and Clark when the two went at it on during their season opener. Now, the media personality wants to take Reese on himself, and the 46-year-old provided an explanation behind why he could win.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis I am 6 foot 185, Angel Reese is listed at 6’3” 165. She plays basketball all the time. I occasionally play my 14 year old in our backyard. (And wreck him.) He’s a middle school basketball player. I legit think I could beat her if I didn’t get an old man injury in the game.

Ad

Late Thursday night, Travis extended the official challenge out to Angel Reese, saying that he is willing to put forth $100,000 in the game, which is more that what the Sky forward is paid per season on her rookie deal.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Hey @Reese10Angel me vs you half court to 15 by 1’s and 2’s. $100k to the winner, more than you make in an entire WNBA season. Rebounds taken back to three point line. We put the game on pay per view and raise millions for charity of winner’s choice. You in?

Ad

Travis then doubled down on his challenge, saying that his son and his middle school basketball team would help prepare him for the showdown.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis My 8th grade son’s team says they will train me. I got this.

Ad

Reese hasn't responded to Travis' jabs, but the All-Star forward is receiving her fair share of media attention this season, for better or worse. She made headlines last season with her comments about Clark's personality, but refused to comment on them before or after her game against the Fever.

So far this season, Reese is picking up right where she left off in 2024. The Sky's leader is averaging 7 points and 14.5 rebounds per game so far this season. However, she continues to fuel arguments amongst big name fans who are upset with her.

Ad

Dave Portnoy called Angel Reese out during the Sky-Fever matchup

Millions of people watched the Sky's opening game of the season against the Fever. Every game between Clark and Angel Reese has become must-watch TV since the two battled for the NCAA National Championship in 2023. During the game, Clark fouled Reese hard as the Sky forward went up for a layup after securing an offensive rebound.

Ad

Clark was given a flagrant foul on the play, which angered WNBA fans all over the country. They took to social media to voice their distaste, including Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy.

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Angel Reese is the WORST

Ad

Portnoy continued to complain about the call during the game, calling out the officials for handling the situation the wrong way.

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente In what world was that flagrant. An absolute cop out call. WNBA is a joke. Angel Reese should have gotten a tech. #caitlinclark #IndianaFever

With Travis' challenge awaiting an answer, Reese remains in the spotlight as fans throw shade at her as a player. However, her teammates have rallied behind her as she steps into a leadership role for Chicago, which is eyeing a return to the postseason in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More