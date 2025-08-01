"6-year-old boy trapped inside body of a 6’0 basketball player" - WNBA fans roast Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt to show her boxing skills

A week ago, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings visited Chase Center to face the Golden State Valkyries. Bueckers and Co. were confident heading into the showdown after beating the Seattle Storm 87-63 two days before the Wings-Valkyries matchup. The Wings had some fun while practicing before their game in San Francisco.Bueckers showed off her goofy side by demonstrating her stance if she were to get into a fight. Bricks Center, a site that often trolls players on X/Twitter, shared a clip of Bueckers’ movements, prompting fans to react. sarah @satellitesarahLINKshes actually a 6 year old boy trapped inside the body of a 6’0 basketball player i thinkOne fan said: &quot;Same energy&quot;Another fan added: Warren Hungary @WHungary89LINKI'm just waiting for waiting for a CC vs Paige feud. It's the new Austin vs Rock.One fan continued: Nick Hellmann @CryptoHitmannLINKanother reason never to watch the wnba lolAnother fan reacted: StockStorm @StockStormXLINKNo she can’t whatThe Wings released the video on TikTok featuring not just Bueckers. Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and others also did boxing while the Jet2 holiday music meme plays in the background. The players had a blast participating in the viral TikTok trend.View on TikTokThe pre-game hype must have worked as the Dallas Wings raced to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. Bueckers struggled with her shot, going 0-for-4, but made up for the missed shots with four assists.The energy and hustle in the opening quarter gave way to a lethargic finish. Golden State outscored Dallas 76-55 in the next three quarters to win 86-76. The Wings showed more fight in their TikTok video, particularly in the fourth quarter, where they scored only 16 points. Paige Bueckers’ Wings cap off 4-game home stand against Caitlin Clark-less Indiana FeverAfter leaving Golden State, the Dallas Wings opened a four-game homestand with a 106-80 beatdown at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Less than 24 hours later, they held on to a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty. On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers had an impressive 21-point and seven-assist night, but the Wings lost 88-85 to the Atlanta Dream.Bueckers and her teammates will hope to end the home stretch with a win against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Friday. The Wings look to break through versus the Fever after losing their first two games to Clark’s team. Without Clark, the Fever have been showing grit, resilience and chemistry. They are on a three-game winning run after rallying on Wednesday to beat the Phoenix Mercury 107-101.In the last Wings-Fever clash in mid-July, Clark helped her team to a resounding 102-83. Paige Bueckers and Co. have to show more fight to have a chance of snapping the Fever’s dominance over them.