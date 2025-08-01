  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "6-year-old boy trapped inside body of a 6’0 basketball player" - WNBA fans roast Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt to show her boxing skills

"6-year-old boy trapped inside body of a 6’0 basketball player" - WNBA fans roast Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt to show her boxing skills

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 01, 2025 02:17 GMT
&quot;6 year old boy trapped inside body of a 6&rsquo;0 basketball player&quot; - WNBA fans roast Paige Bueckers
"6-year-old boy trapped inside body of a 6’0 basketball player" - WNBA fans roast Paige Bueckers' hilarious attempt to show her boxing skills. [photo: @Dallas Wings/TikTok]

A week ago, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings visited Chase Center to face the Golden State Valkyries. Bueckers and Co. were confident heading into the showdown after beating the Seattle Storm 87-63 two days before the Wings-Valkyries matchup. The Wings had some fun while practicing before their game in San Francisco.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bueckers showed off her goofy side by demonstrating her stance if she were to get into a fight. Bricks Center, a site that often trolls players on X/Twitter, shared a clip of Bueckers’ movements, prompting fans to react.

Ad

One fan said:

"Same energy"
Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

The Wings released the video on TikTok featuring not just Bueckers. Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and others also did boxing while the Jet2 holiday music meme plays in the background. The players had a blast participating in the viral TikTok trend.

Ad

The pre-game hype must have worked as the Dallas Wings raced to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. Bueckers struggled with her shot, going 0-for-4, but made up for the missed shots with four assists.

The energy and hustle in the opening quarter gave way to a lethargic finish. Golden State outscored Dallas 76-55 in the next three quarters to win 86-76. The Wings showed more fight in their TikTok video, particularly in the fourth quarter, where they scored only 16 points.

Ad

Paige Bueckers’ Wings cap off 4-game home stand against Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever

After leaving Golden State, the Dallas Wings opened a four-game homestand with a 106-80 beatdown at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Less than 24 hours later, they held on to a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty. On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers had an impressive 21-point and seven-assist night, but the Wings lost 88-85 to the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

Bueckers and her teammates will hope to end the home stretch with a win against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Friday. The Wings look to break through versus the Fever after losing their first two games to Clark’s team.

Without Clark, the Fever have been showing grit, resilience and chemistry. They are on a three-game winning run after rallying on Wednesday to beat the Phoenix Mercury 107-101.

In the last Wings-Fever clash in mid-July, Clark helped her team to a resounding 102-83. Paige Bueckers and Co. have to show more fight to have a chance of snapping the Fever’s dominance over them.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications