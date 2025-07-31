$66,079 guard shares cryptic post hinting at departure as Liberty look to add Emma Meesseman

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:01 GMT
As they continue their pursuit of a second-straight championship, the New York Liberty made a notable roster move by getting a commitment from Emma Meesseman. Following this move, one player shared a cryptic post hinting at a possible departure.

Before the start of last season, Jaylyn Sherrod was among the final players cut from New York's roster. She eventually returned to the team, but now her spot seems to be in jeopardy once again.

When Sherrod was first cut by the Liberty, she made a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying "God's plan kid." The $66,079 has fans speculating on her being released again as she re-shared that same post late Wednesday night.

Over the past two seasons, Sherrod has played a very limited role for New York. She's appeared in just 28 games during her tenure, and is averaging about five minutes of playing time tonight.

With contending for a championship being their top goal right now, New York could be passing on the young talent in favor of an established veteran.

Though she's been out of the league for years, Meesseman has still had a lot of success in the WNBA. She is a multi-time All-Star and helped the Washington Mystics win a championship back in 2019. Now with New York, she has another opportunity to compete for a title.

Minnesota Lynx coach jabs at Emma Meesseman for joining NY Liberty

Before agreeing to join the New York Liberty, Emma Meesseman had multiple WNBA teams vying for her services. After not being able to land the former All-Star, one coach didn't hold back when giving her thoughts on the situation.

Aside from New York, the Minnesota Lynx were among the possible landing spots for Meesseman in her return to the WNBA. When asked about the decision, head coach Cheryl Reeve bluntly stated she should have given them more consideration.

"She made the wrong choice," Reeve said.
Similar to the Liberty, the Lynx would have given Meesseman a good chance to add another championship to her resumé. Led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, they've been arguably the top team in the league this season. The Lynx sit atop the standings with a 23-5 record, with New York in second at 17-9.

Reeve was able to back up her strong remark, as the two teams had a rematch of last year's finals on Wednesday night. Thanks to a strong performance from Collier, Minnesota was able to take down New York by a final score of 100-93.

