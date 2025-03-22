"66 at the half is crazy" - Kahleah Copper shellshocked as UConn goes ballistic in first half

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was like every fan who witnessed the UConn Huskies dominate Arkansas State in their NCAA Tournament opener on Saturday.

Copper, a former Rutgers star, reacted after UConn led by 66 points in the first half.

"66 at the half is crazzzzzyyyyy"

UConn, led by Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, drove the No. 2 seed Huskies to a 103-34 win over the No. 15 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves. At halftime, the Huskies led 66-16 with Fudd scoring 27 points on 58.8% shooting from the field.

Bueckers added 11 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Freshman Sarah Strong chipped in with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

UConn will face the winner between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 South Dakota State.

Kahleah Copper mentors Angel Reese during Unrivaled tournament

Kahleah Copper won the inaugural Unrivaled tournament with the Rose BC against the Vinyl BC. Before the victory, she mentored teammate Angel Reese after the Chicago Sky star scored 12 points shooting 5-of-10 in a game against the Lunar Owls BC on Jan. 18.

Copper spoke with NBC Sports on "Her Turf" on Jan. 21.

"The night before, she had a tough finishing night," Copper said when asked what she was working with Reese on. "I know how that feels because I play heavy at the rim. So, coming off a heavy finishing night, it's like 'I need to work on my finishes.'

"For her, it's just creating that routine. So, I'm telling her, 'Every day, we gotta work on your finishes after practice.' What people don't understand is that little bit that you do every day, that s*** adds up. So we're just working on that every day. And then just being able to stay mentally strong, it's very hard."

Angel Reese must have taken the guidance seriously as she recorded 22 points and 21 rebounds in the 72-63 win over the Owls on Feb. 22. That was the tournament's first 20-20 game, with Reese ending up winning the Defensive Player of the Tournament award.

