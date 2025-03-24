Two-time WNBA champion Kiah Stokes is the latest to poke fun at Aston Hall. The fitness coach posted a routine that starts at 4:00 am and ends close to 9:30 a.m., with the video going viral on social media and the original post having over 670 million views.

During one part of the routine, Hall dove into a swimming pool at 7:36 a.m. with the clock changing to 7:40 a.m.

Hall’s routine and his jump into the swimming pool left Stokes stunned.

“7:36am-7:40am will never see peace again lol,” Stokes tweeted on Sunday.

The routine was originally posted on Thursday.

Stokes will enter her 11th season in the WNBA. She has spent her career with the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces. Stokes has won two championships with the Aces and has played 281 career games.

She averages 3.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Stokes' numbers may not show it, but she was a key contributor to the Aces’ championship runs in 2022 and 2023.

Kiah Stokes has a good shot at winning a third WNBA Championship in 2025

The Las Vegas Aces fell short of a three-peat last season and were eliminated in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs, losing 2-0 to New York Liberty. The Aces will look to reclaim their position on top and have made some promising acquisitions this offseason.

The team added Dana Evans, Tiffany Mitchell, Jewell Loyd and Cheyenne Parker-Trus. It lost Sydney Colson to the Indiana Fever but still has a roster that’s ready to compete. If A’ja Wilson can maintain her form from last season, Las Vegas could be on its way to a third championship in four years.

It’ll be interesting to see what Kiah Stokes and the Aces have in store next campaign. She has one year left on her contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

