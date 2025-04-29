$725,952 star teases game-changing chemistry with Paige Bueckers: "We've been playing well together"

Paige Bueckers is already developing chemistry with her Dallas Wings teammates following the first two days of training camp. Wings star Arike Ogunbowale opened up about playing with the No. 1 pick in practice heading into the 2025 WNBA season.

Speaking to reporters after Day 2 of training camp, Ogunbowale was asked what it was like to play with Bueckers. The $725,952 star liked what new coach Chris Koclanes is implementing to the Wings, especially after their busy offseason.

"It’s been two good days," Ogunbowale said, according to Wings beat reporter Joey Mistretta. "We've been playing well together. I think there's been a lot of good combinations, her and myself, her and other people, me and other people. So it’s been good."

The Dallas Wings had a busy offseason, overhauling their front office and coaching staff by hiring Curt Miller as executive vice president and general manager and Chris Koclanes as head coach.

They then acquired DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith via a four-team trade with the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. Arike Ogunbowale remains a top-tier talent and among the best scorers in the WNBA.

The Wings also signed Myisha Hines-Allen in free agency before drafting Paige Bueckers with the first pick earlier this month. Bueckers is a game-changing talent fresh off leading UConn to the NCAA championship. She's a great building block for a team coming off a nine-win season.

Bueckers has seemingly acclimated herself immediately in Dallas, a city looking for a new basketball figure to cheer. They are still reeling from the Luka Doncic trade in early February that rocked their basketball community.

Paige Bueckers reveals WNBA legend who gives her advice ahead of rookie year

Paige Bueckers reveals WNBA legend who gives her advice ahead of rookie year. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Paige Bueckers was asked if she had received any advice from her fellow UConn alums ahead of her first year in the WNBA. Bueckers revealed that the recently retired Diana Taurasi has been very helpful in her transition from college to the pros.

"She's always there whenever I need her for communication and advice," Bueckers said, according to journalist Landon Buford. "I have her number, so I can reach out and call whenever. She just continues to tell me to be me, be confident."

In addition to being both from UConn, Bueckers and Taurasi are both represented by Wasserman. The incoming first-year player certainly needs all the advice she can get from one of the greatest players the WNBA has ever seen. Taurasi announced her retirement back in February.

