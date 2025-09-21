$78,831 veteran dismisses speculation on social media about being unhappy with Seattle Storm: "Drop that narrative"

A Seattle Storm veteran has dismissed the notion that he's unhappy with the team and its coaching staff. Tiffany Mitchell responded to fan speculation regarding his tenure with the Storm ahead of the offseason. The $78,831 guard is set to become a free agent once her contract expires at the end of the season.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mitchell wasn't happy that her comments during her exit interview were misinterpreted. She made it clear that she has no problem with the Storm's coaching staff, which has been criticized by fans since the league investigation last year.

"I enjoyed every moment here in Seattle and was grateful for the opportunity to even finish the season with this team. Saying I disliked my time, coaches, etc. bc of playing time is not true. Basketball will always be basketball, but I always value relationships and experiences, no matter what, and my experience here was great. So please drop that narrative," Mitchell tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Tiffany Mitchell @TiffMitch25 I enjoyed every moment here in seattle and was grateful for the opportunity to even finish the season with this team. Saying I disliked my time,coaches, etc bc of playing time is not true. Basketball will always be basketball but I always value relationships and experiences no

Ad

What did Tiffany Mitchell say on her Seattle Storm exit interview?

After the Seattle Storm were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs, Tiffany Mitchell spoke to reporters for her exit interview. One of the questions was about her relationship with the coaching staff. She mentioned being close to assistant coach Pokey Chatman during their time with the Indiana Fever.

"As far as the coaching staff, like, I have a personal relationship with Coach Pokey," Mitchell said. "She coached me when I was in Indiana, so it's easy to talk to her and kind of figure out my way when I got here. But other than that, l mean, it is what it is like. That's the W, and that's the nature of the game."

Ad

Ad

Mitchell called her situation with the Storm unfortunate due to losing playing time toward the end of the regular season. She was signed in July after spending the first two months of the campaign with the Las Vegas Aces.

Seattle Storm only has 2 players under contract next season

The Seattle Storm won't have a lot of players under contract next season. Only two players are signed through free agency in Dominque Malonga and Lexie Brown. The Storm will have to decide on their starting five, consisting of Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor.

With the new CBA still up in the air, it will be interesting to see how the Storm handles free agency. They also need to protect players for the upcoming expansion draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More