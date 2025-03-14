$8,000,000 tennis star Frances Tiafoe drops 4-word reaction as Satou Sabally links up with Lisa Leslie to add new weapons to her arsenal

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally was seen linking up with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. The Instagram handle of Unrivaled's Phantom BC made a joint post with Leslie and Sabally on Thursday, sharing pictures of the two during a workout. They noted that Sabally had added some new weapons to her arsenal, as they captioned the post:

Ad

"Iron sharpens iron. Satou put in work with the legendary Lisa Leslie, added some new moves to the bag… and yeah, her game just got even scarier. 👑🏀👻."

Ad

Trending

Their linkup drew many reactions, including one from tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who has a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth:

“Aunnntttyyy miss you og.”

Frances Tiafoe's comment on pictures of Satou Sabally and Lisa Leslie's link-up

The Dallas Wings selected Satou Sabally with the second pick of the 2020 WNBA draft. She spent five seasons with the Wings, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game over 97 appearances. Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were traded to the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team trade involving the Wings, Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever on Feb. 3.

Ad

Sabally was a force to be reckoned with on both ends in 2024, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. She was ever present in the paint and caused plenty of disruptions, adding 1.3 steals per game.

Both Sabally and Thomas were named to the All-NBA First Team for the 2024 WNBA season. It’ll be interesting to see how the pair contributes to the Phoenix Mercury in the upcoming season.

Satou Sabally teamed up with Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner this summer

Satou Sabally was an integral part of the Phantom BC in the Unrivaled League this offseason. During her time with the team, Sabally played with Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey, Natasha Cloud, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Brittney Griner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old made 14 appearances for the Phantom BC, recording 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Unfortunately, Sabnally’s Phantom BC failed to make it to Unrivaled’s playoffs, as the team finished at the bottom of the table with the worst record in the league (4-10).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback