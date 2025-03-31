  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics
  • $91,981 star Shakira Austin details pros and cons on WNBA's growth as lockout concerns grow amid CBA negotiations: "Hope we're really prepared"

$91,981 star Shakira Austin details pros and cons on WNBA's growth as lockout concerns grow amid CBA negotiations: "Hope we're really prepared"

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:14 GMT
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

The WNBA could be on the verge of the first lockout in league history. Since its inaugural season in 1997, there has never been a lockout in league history despite rapid growth over the last decade.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 season, the threat of a lockout looms over the league as new collective bargaining agreement negotiations continue. The WNBA players' union is seeking a long-term CBA with an elevated floor for minimum contracts and base salaries.

Napheesa Collier and Angel Reese have each commented on a potential lockout, and on Sunday, Shakira Austin gave her take on the league's rapid growth with the lockout looming.

"I think adding teams have both pros and cons to it," Austin said of a potential WNBA expansion. "This is what comes with the growth. I just hope we're really prepared for this and that we just continue to excel."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For a player like Austin, a lockout could have a greater impact as opposed to some of the game's biggest stars, such as Collier and Reese, who are some of the top earners in the league. Shakira Austin will earn $91,981 in 2025 in the final year of her three-year $226,668 deal with the Washington Mystics.

Napheesa Collier touches on WNBA players' leverage amid lockout chatter

WNBA stars are firm in their beliefs and are searching for greater security with the new CBA. The league set records for attendance and viewership last season and is expected to continue its growth and popularity in 2025.

Ad

In an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, Collier discussed the rumors of a potential lockout, standing firm in her beliefs alongside players like Angel Reese.

"No one wants a lockout, but I think we have to stand firm in what we think we deserve in this new CBA. The atmosphere of women's sports is changing and we think we need to get paid accordingly."
Ad

Collier discussed the players' leverage in a potential lockout, as the WNBA looks to top its success from the 2024 campaign.

"I think we're in a great position. As you guys have seen, the sport is just exploding. You saw it with the WNBA viewership last year."

The start of the 2025 WNBA season is just a month away, and the league and the WNBPA will have until Oct. 31 to reach an agreement on a new CBA.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी