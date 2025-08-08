$91,981 WNBA star’s pain spills out after Mystics trade her ‘bookie’ and ‘rook’ in shocking move

The Washington Mystics made multiple roster moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. While the team executed these trades to boost its playoff hopes, these moves also brought some sadness, especially for players who had formed a bond with each other throughout the season.Shakira Austin shared her reaction on social media after the Mystics had traded away two of her close friends, Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards, before the trade deadline. Austin, who will earn $91,981 during the 2025 season, took to X to express her emotions in a series of candid posts.&quot;Well there goes my healed journey…. they got my bookie and my rook.🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲they kept me together man wow💔 s*** hurts,” Austin wrote.Shakira Austin✨ @Theylove_kiraLINKWell there goes my healed journey…. they got my bookie and my rook.🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲they kept me together man wow💔shit hurtsShe then quoted Sykes's post, in which the veteran announced her arrival in Seattle. &quot;Logging off for the day,” Austin said while sharing a GIF in response to this tweet.She then followed this up by saying:“I’ll sulk and look at our pics for one more hour then I’m Gucci 😭😭🥲grandma not madddd grandma just hurtinnn lol.&quot;Shakira Austin✨ @Theylove_kiraLINKI’ll sulk and look at our pics for one more hour then I’m Gucci 😭😭🥲grandma not madddd grandma just hurtinnn lolOn Tuesday, the Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first-round draft pick. On Thursday, the team parted ways with Aaliyah Edwards, receiving Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick swap from the Connecticut Sun in exchange.Sykes joined the Mystics in the 2023 offseason after wearing the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks uniforms during her time in the league. That year, she averaged career highs in points and rebounds: 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. The 2017 first-round pick also averaged 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game that year while earning All-Defensive first-team honors.Edwards, meanwhile, was selected sixth in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Washington. In her rookie season, she posted 7.6 PPG and 5.6 RPG while starting in 17 of her 34 games. However, Edwards's fortunes dimmed slightly in the 2025 season as she took on a full-time bench role. So far, she is averaging 6.0 PPG and 3.3 RPG this season.Mystics fans acknowledge Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Sykes’ contributionsAfter the Washington Mystics traded Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun and Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm, fans flooded Instagram with messages of gratitude and support. The heartfelt reactions reflected how much both players meant to the D.C. fanbase.“This is devastating. Our team’s leadership and soul gone. Go get that championship Slim, we’ve got a ways to go here in DC… ❤️,” one Mystics fan wrote while tagging Sykes.“This one hurts! I feel like the soul of the Mystics is gone. Go be great Slim!!,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Slim I love you so much❤️supporting you anywhere you go🌹, &quot; one fan commented.&quot;Image via Instagram/@WashMystics&quot;Craaaaaazy but wish AE the best 😐,” a Washington fan wrote.“That’s crazyyyyyyy. Aaliyah go be great ❤️,” another fan commented.Image via Instagram/@WashMystics