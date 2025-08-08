  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • $91,981 WNBA star’s pain spills out after Mystics trade her ‘bookie’ and ‘rook’ in shocking move

$91,981 WNBA star’s pain spills out after Mystics trade her ‘bookie’ and ‘rook’ in shocking move

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:37 GMT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty

The Washington Mystics made multiple roster moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. While the team executed these trades to boost its playoff hopes, these moves also brought some sadness, especially for players who had formed a bond with each other throughout the season.

Ad

Shakira Austin shared her reaction on social media after the Mystics had traded away two of her close friends, Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards, before the trade deadline. Austin, who will earn $91,981 during the 2025 season, took to X to express her emotions in a series of candid posts.

"Well there goes my healed journey…. they got my bookie and my rook.🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲they kept me together man wow💔 s*** hurts,” Austin wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

She then quoted Sykes's post, in which the veteran announced her arrival in Seattle. "Logging off for the day,” Austin said while sharing a GIF in response to this tweet.

Ad

She then followed this up by saying:

“I’ll sulk and look at our pics for one more hour then I’m Gucci 😭😭🥲grandma not madddd grandma just hurtinnn lol."
Ad

On Tuesday, the Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first-round draft pick. On Thursday, the team parted ways with Aaliyah Edwards, receiving Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick swap from the Connecticut Sun in exchange.

Sykes joined the Mystics in the 2023 offseason after wearing the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks uniforms during her time in the league. That year, she averaged career highs in points and rebounds: 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. The 2017 first-round pick also averaged 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game that year while earning All-Defensive first-team honors.

Ad

Edwards, meanwhile, was selected sixth in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Washington. In her rookie season, she posted 7.6 PPG and 5.6 RPG while starting in 17 of her 34 games. However, Edwards's fortunes dimmed slightly in the 2025 season as she took on a full-time bench role. So far, she is averaging 6.0 PPG and 3.3 RPG this season.

Mystics fans acknowledge Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Sykes’ contributions

After the Washington Mystics traded Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun and Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm, fans flooded Instagram with messages of gratitude and support. The heartfelt reactions reflected how much both players meant to the D.C. fanbase.

Ad
“This is devastating. Our team’s leadership and soul gone. Go get that championship Slim, we’ve got a ways to go here in DC… ❤️,” one Mystics fan wrote while tagging Sykes.
“This one hurts! I feel like the soul of the Mystics is gone. Go be great Slim!!," another fan said.
"Slim I love you so much❤️supporting you anywhere you go🌹, " one fan commented."
Ad
Image via Instagram/@WashMystics
Image via Instagram/@WashMystics
"Craaaaaazy but wish AE the best 😐,” a Washington fan wrote.
Ad
“That’s crazyyyyyyy. Aaliyah go be great ❤️,” another fan commented.
Image via Instagram/@WashMystics
Image via Instagram/@WashMystics
About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications