Aliyah Boston drops 4-word reaction after knocking out Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC got the last laugh when it came to battling the Lunar Owls in the inaugural year of Unrivaled, a three-on-three league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Vinyl BC defeated Collier, Unrivaled's unanimous MVP, knocking off the top-seeded Lunar Owls 73-70 on Sunday as both teams fought for the right to attend the first league championship.

Boston, who has helped navigate Vinyl BC through a tough season that ended in a 5-9 record, reacted to the upset win on Instagram.

"Live, laugh, love, vinyl," Boston posted.

Aliyah Boston reacts to Viny's victory over Lunar Owls.

The original post from Unrivaled Basketball congratulated Vinyl on perhaps the biggest upset of the season. The Lunar Owls entered the playoffs after going 13-1 in the regular season.

The lone loss came from a 72-63 loss to Rose on Feb. 18 in their first game back from the one-on-one tournament where Collier claimed victory over Aayliah Edwards.

Teresa Weatherspoon praises Dearica Hamby for Vinyl's success this season

The semifinal matchup with the Lunar Owls was the latest showing in a consistent narrative with Vinyl BC this season. The underdog mentality shined through despite a losing record, managing to upset the heavy favorites in a comeback victory.

According to Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon, Dearica Hamby has led the team all season, and her game-winning bucket was proof of what she has meant to the team.

"I think everybody in here knows what she's meant to this team," Weatherspoon said during the postgame news conference. "She's done so much this entire season here at Unrivaled that the best thing that could happen was for her to finish this game because of what she's done for us and the work she puts in."

Hamby finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds to lift Vinyl to the title game on Monday against Rose BC.

"She's valuable in many, many ways," Weatherspoon said. "Her voice is powerful. When she speaks, everyone listens. When she steps on the floor, she gives every ounce of energy that she has, and she's a conductor out there. Everybody out there believes in her."

