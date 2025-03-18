"I got the receipts" - Unrivaled Finals MVP Chelsea Gray minces no words in trophy acceptance speech

Chelsea Gray had an impressive season and an even better playoff run in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The All-Unrivaled first-team selection has been proving the doubters wrong all year, and when circumstances surfaced with more pressure, the Rose guard stood up to the challenge.

Ad

Gray helped lead Rose BC to the league's first championship while also claiming the league's first Final MVP award after finishing with 18 points and eight assists in a 62-54 victory over Vinyl.

Gray minced no words in her acceptance speech following the championship game. Encouraged by her teammates to not be humble, Gray got straight to the point issuing a recognition and a warning to her doubters.

"Keep that same energy, you know what I'm saying? I got the receipts who's talking sh**," Gray said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gray was one of three players to be named All-Unrivaled first team, which also included league MVP Napheesa Collier and Laces wing Kayla McBride. Lunar Owls standout Skylar Diggins-Smith, Vinyl wing Rhyne Howard and Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese were named to the All-Unrivaled second team.

Gray led the league in assists, averaging 5.4 assists and 21.3 points per game, and had a league-best six game-winning shots. With two games in the playoffs, Gray up those numbers to averaging 28.5 ppg and 6.0 apg including a playoff-high 39 points in a semifinal victory over the Laces as well as another game-winner.

Ad

Vinyl's Jordin Canada praises the competitive spirit of Chelsea Gray and Rose roster

Vinyl BC shocked the league Sunday night when they defeated the top-seeded Lunar Owls. However, the underdog Cinderella story was cut short by the performance of Chelsea Gray and the rest of the Rose roster.

Vinyl star Jordin Canada told reporters in the postgame news conference Monday night that the result of the championship game was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams as evidenced by the back-and-forth game.

Ad

"This is a league of talented women," Canada said. "You're going to get a great game every night. I think that has been the standard throughout this whole league, this whole season. Every game has been hard. Rose is a phenomenal team. Congrats to them for winning it all.

Canada said when it comes down to it Vinyl defeated themselves with costly mistakes in important situations.

Ad

"You're going to get a competition every night," Canada said. "There's nothing different from any other game. I just think, for us, we kind of just didn't play like ourselves in the second half. Even though it was a back-and-forth game, I thought we made some mistakes, crucial mistakes down the stretch."

Canada is already looking forward to another season with Unrivaled next year. However, with just over a month until the 2025 WNBA season, she will not be taking much time off before training camp begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback