"A Barbie doll"- Angel Reese’s Met Gala look sparks online buzz as fans rave over her red carpet slay

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. The Chicago Sky forward posed in front of cameras as she showed off her outfit. Reese wore a black dress with a white collar for her red carpet showing.

The prestigious event is an invite-only event that features some of the best A-list talents in all industries. Reese was included this year as she will serve her first host committee in her second consecutive appearance at the event in New York.

Take a look at Reese's look at the 73rd edition of the Met Gala.

Fans had mixed reactions to her appearance on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of what the fans said.

"A Barbie Doll. Angel Reese the woman you are."

"Caitlin Clark absolutely clears this fraud," a fan brought up Reese' rival, Caitlin Clark.

"They really be letting bums go to the Met Gala nowadays 😭😭😭" another fan" said.

"Angel Reese need to be working on her lay-ups and not being at the MET," a fan criticized Reese's game.

Other fans loved her look and complimented on her Met Gala outfit.

"My girl really don’t miss! 🚀🚀" a fan said.

"I love when she goes natural!!!!! Looks absolutely stunning!!!" another fan said.

"Angel been dressing with a vengeance since that interview with Law," one fan commented.

Angel Reese informed her teammates about her Met Gala hosting

The new season for the WNBA is set to start later this month. Preseason games have started for most teams, including the Sky, as they are scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Despite the busy schedule for the upcoming season, Reese fulfilled her duty with the hosting gig for the Met Gala. According to Chicago's head coach, Tyler Marsh, the forward talked to her teammates about her hosting job at the prestigious event.

“I think she’s handled it great. She puts in a ton of work in the offseason and during the season – extra work. She communicated to her teammates that she would be there and as an organization we’re supportive of everyone on and off the court,” Marsh said.

Marsh believes highlighting the off-court personalities and projects of all their players is important. The new coach said it's good for the league as he thinks putting the spotlight on and off the court will help the players and the association's popularity.

According to reports, Reese attended practice on Sunday before traveling to New York for the event.

