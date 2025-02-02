"A big that can at least make layups": Fans react as Angel Reese's Sky trade for $320,000 Australian star to bolster roster

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky were looking to make a splash in the offseason after missing the playoffs in 2024. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Sky's recent acquisition of 6-foot-2 Australian guard Rebecca Allen.

On Saturday, Chicago received Allen in a deal with the Connecticut Sun in exchange for guard Lindsay Allen and rights to forward Nikolina Milic. Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile first reported the trade.

Sky fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on the trade.

"She’s a big that can at least make layups," one fan wrote.

"Bec Allen is good! I’m excited about this!" another fan said.

"Oh y’all real new to not know who she is. Shes good coming off the bench," one fan commented.

Several other fans were not impressed with the Sky's recent moves, and others do not seem to know who Allen is.

"We need starting type players but jeff out here giving us old*ss role players man we could have just re- signed brynna maxwell....man Jeff I will give you time and grace but man!....," a fan said.

"who tf did we trade-," another fan wrote.

Allen was re-acquired by the Sun on Tuesday via a trade with the Phoenix Mercury. She was traded again on Saturday. This has prompted several fans to ask:

"What happened to her being traded to Connecticut ?" a fan posted.

"If she going to stay with the Sky or get traded again lol," a fan asked.

The 32-year-old Allen signed a two-year, $320,000 deal with the Mercury in February 2024, per Spotrac. In 18 games last season, she averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Allen missed time in the WNBA last season after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Olympics while playing for the Australian Opals, Australia's women's basketball team. According to Costabile, Allen is healthy and has no restrictions heading into the 2025 season.

Chicago Sky's moves so far in the offseason

General manager Jeff Pagliocca told Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile that improving offensively is among Chicago Sky's priorities this offseason.

"Jeff Pagliocca explicitly stated his priority in free agency and through the draft would be filling out the Sky’s backcourt with a veteran point guard and a lengthy wing who could help them space the floor," Costabile wrote.

The Sky added Courtney Vandersloot, a veteran point guard and former franchise player who helped Chicago to the 2021 title. On Saturday, in addition to acquiring Rebecca Allen, the team reportedly signed guard Kia Nurse to a one-year contract. According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Chicago is also expected to re-sign forward Michaela Onyenwere.

The Sky had the second-worst offensive rating last season and made the fewest 3-pointers. Chicago already made some splashes this offseason. What they will do with their draft picks and the remaining roster spots remains to be seen.

