"A bully ball clown": WNBA fans troll Alyssa Thomas for 2-point half after dropping cold statement on guarding Napheesa Collier

The Minnesota Lynx held a strong defensive statement in Game 1 of their WNBA second-round matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, 82-69, on Sunday, Sept. 21. Lynx's Napheesa Collier put up 18 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Mercury's Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, including just two points in the second half, along with eight rebounds and seven assists. During the game, Thomas was asked how her presence makes things difficult for Collier, to which she responded with a feisty statement. &quot;She got to guard me too, so I'm doing the same thing,&quot; Thomas said. WNBA fans then roasted Thomas after losing the game, following her lackluster second-half performance, where the Mercury only scored 22 points as a team. 4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINK@PHNX_Mercury Total of 2 points in the 2nd half after saying this shit 🤡 A bully ball clown.Freedom Runner @FreedomRunner5LINK@PHNX_Mercury She disappeared in the second half.simplemind @headspearLINK@PHNX_Mercury After this. They got beaten 3rd and 4th qtrOthers echoed the same sentiments, saying that Thomas completely fell short of her promise in the second half against the Lynx. @roymunson @johnchatt1LINK@PHNX_Mercury Worked wellMaybelater @maybelater24811LINK@PHNX_Mercury 🤣🤣 Phee definitely did guard herMike 🏁 @Shark_cityMikeLINK@PHNX_Mercury Lmao yea this aged wellThomas played 37 minutes in the game and shot 9-of-17 from the field. Her co-star Kahleah Cooper added 22 points in the loss. Meanwhile, Lynx's Collier had two other players backing her up offensively as Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride put up 23 and 21 points, respectively. Mercury was ahead for most of the first half, even leading by seven points at halftime. They then got outscored by the Lynx, 42-22, in the second half. Lynx's Kayla McBride opens up on defending Alyssa Thomas in Game 1Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride kept Mercury's Alyssa Thomas in check throughout Game 1 of their second-round series. According to McBride, she expected Thomas to provide her usual offensive numbers, but emphasized that it is her job to contain her and avoid any offensive explosion. &quot;[Alyssa Thomas] is a great player. She has continuously shown that throughout her career,&quot; McBride said. &quot;When you're playing against great players, you know that they're going to be able to get part of what they do well, what they do great, why she's in the MVP conversation, things like that.&quot;&quot;You just gotta keep fighting and stay competitive, and you do what you can.&quot;Thomas had two turnovers in the game as McBride kept her in check. McBride is expected to continue her defensive assignment against Thomas for the rest of the series. The series will continue for Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23, still in Minnesota.