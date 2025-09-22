  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • "A bully ball clown": WNBA fans troll Alyssa Thomas for 2-point half after dropping cold statement on guarding Napheesa Collier

"A bully ball clown": WNBA fans troll Alyssa Thomas for 2-point half after dropping cold statement on guarding Napheesa Collier

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:43 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game One - Source: Getty
WNBA fans troll Alyssa Thomas for 2-point half after dropping cold statement on guarding Napheesa Collier (getty)

The Minnesota Lynx held a strong defensive statement in Game 1 of their WNBA second-round matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, 82-69, on Sunday, Sept. 21. Lynx's Napheesa Collier put up 18 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Mercury's Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, including just two points in the second half, along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ad

During the game, Thomas was asked how her presence makes things difficult for Collier, to which she responded with a feisty statement.

"She got to guard me too, so I'm doing the same thing," Thomas said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WNBA fans then roasted Thomas after losing the game, following her lackluster second-half performance, where the Mercury only scored 22 points as a team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others echoed the same sentiments, saying that Thomas completely fell short of her promise in the second half against the Lynx.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Thomas played 37 minutes in the game and shot 9-of-17 from the field. Her co-star Kahleah Cooper added 22 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, Lynx's Collier had two other players backing her up offensively as Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride put up 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Mercury was ahead for most of the first half, even leading by seven points at halftime. They then got outscored by the Lynx, 42-22, in the second half.

Ad

Lynx's Kayla McBride opens up on defending Alyssa Thomas in Game 1

Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride kept Mercury's Alyssa Thomas in check throughout Game 1 of their second-round series. According to McBride, she expected Thomas to provide her usual offensive numbers, but emphasized that it is her job to contain her and avoid any offensive explosion.

"[Alyssa Thomas] is a great player. She has continuously shown that throughout her career," McBride said. "When you're playing against great players, you know that they're going to be able to get part of what they do well, what they do great, why she's in the MVP conversation, things like that."
Ad
"You just gotta keep fighting and stay competitive, and you do what you can."

Thomas had two turnovers in the game as McBride kept her in check.

McBride is expected to continue her defensive assignment against Thomas for the rest of the series.

The series will continue for Game 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 23, still in Minnesota.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications