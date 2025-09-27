"A for effort LMAO": WNBA fans in stitches as DiJonai Carrington recreates Ja Morant meme while shielding Cheryl Reeve's crashout

Arguably the biggest headline coming out of Game 3 between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury was Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve unleashing her fury at the referees, resulting in a second technical foul that got her ejected.It took a number of players and coaches to ensure that Reeve would not get near the referees. Even injured Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington got in on the action, putting up a towel to serve as a shield for Reeve. The image of Carrington holding the towel went on to make its rounds on the internet.&quot;A for effort LMAO,&quot; one fan tweeted.Another fan noticed the resemblance between Carrington's gesture and the Ja Morant meme in which he holds up a hand between himself and a camera.&quot;ja and dijonai vs camera angles,&quot; this fan tweeted.Still other netizens pointed out that Carrington provided a much-needed moment of comic relief in an otherwise tense situation.&quot;dijonai that towel ain’t covering anything sister i’m sorry,&quot; one netizen said. &quot;the camera above you the whole time.&quot;camryn 🍋 @tpwkcamrynLINKdijonai that towel ain’t covering anything sister i’m sorry😭😭 the camera above you the whole timelauren 🍄 @lolowrennLINKcrying at dijonai w the towel baby you’re covering nothingla 🖤☕️ @shutupleighannLINKhard to be lighthearted about anything but dijonai with the f**king towel is sending me i miss her so badJeff @MNTwinsZealotLINKThat was a pretty embarrassing display. DiJonai Carrington holding the towel up to block anyone from seeing Reeve was poor look as well. A meltdown from multiple individuals tonight.Reeve's outburst was triggered by what she perceived to be a non-call on Napheesa Collier, whose knee collided with Alyssa Thomas as the Mercury forward stole the ball.After Thomas scored in transition, Reeve called timeout and proceeded to berate the referees. Her non-stop complaints caused one referee to call a technical foul, which was her second of the game.Reeve and her players will have to bounce back quickly, as the Mercury are now just one win away from securing a trip to the WNBA Finals.&quot;Cheryl Reeve traded for the dirtiest player in the league&quot;: Jason Whitlock comments on Lynx HC's &quot;hypocrisy&quot; after acquiring DiJonai Carrington and complaining about physicalityAfter the game, veteran analyst Jason Whitlock reacted to Reeve's comments on excessive physicality. In his reaction, he brought up an infamous moment last year when Carrington jabbed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the eye.&quot;Cheryl Reeve traded for the dirtiest player in the league — Dijonai Carrington, the Caitlin Clark Killer,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. &quot;Now Reeve wants to whine about a league that has always been cheap, dirty, physical and nasty just because that nastiness might cost her a championship. Hypocrite.&quot;Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKCheryl Reeve traded for the dirtiest player in the league — Dijonai Carrington, the Caitlin Clark Killer. Now Reeve wants to whine about a league that has always been cheap, dirty, physical and nasty just because that nastiness might cost her a championship. Hypocrite.In her post-game interview, Reeve expressed her disappointment with the crew of officials in Game 3, questioning their worthiness to call a game of that magnitude.