'A.I.R' prototype design of Nike’s potential signature shoe for A’ja Wilson released

Nike recently released a prototype for the signature shoe of A'ja Wilson. Wilson is recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA. From her elite defensive prowess to her sheer dominance at the rim, she has made quite the name for herself.

Besides being one of the best players, she is also a part of one of the most dominant teams in WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces. She won two WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023 and was the finals MVP in 2023.

Considering the heights of success that she has achieved, A’ja Wilson will get her signature Nike shoe soon. Most recently, in Paris, Nike unveiled a look at a number of Air footwear prototypes as part of their global Nike: On Air presentation.

The company’s top Olympic athletes, including Sha’Carri Richardson and A’ja Wilson, were seen showcasing the latest in Air innovation in footwear and apparel form. Each carried an AIR branding, which was intended as an acronym for Athlete Imagined Revolution. It is worth noting that the set of prototypes combined athlete and designer insight as well as AI.

Take a look at the prototype for A’ja Wilson’s signature shoe in the tweet below:

A’ja Wilson recently showed her support for Dawn Staley’s South Carolina crew during Final Four showdown

A’ja Wilson is a former NCAA champion under coach Dawn Staley. The Las Vegas Aces player played for South Carolina from 2014 to 2018 and finished her college career as the Gamecocks' all-time leading scorer.

Back in the 2017 season, Wilson helped lead South Carolina to the national title for the first time. It was also the school's first Final Four appearance at the time. As a three-time SEC Player of the Year, she led the team with 23 points against the No. 2-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs in the national championship game.

Last Friday, Dawn Staley's South Carolina broke through to the national championship after beating NC State, 78-59, in the Final Four on Friday. The Gamecocks won the title after defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

South Carolina had a lot support, including Wilson, who was seen pregame by the South Carolina bench and was caught on video giving Staley a warm hug. A video of their interaction was posted on X by Yahoo Sports.

Take a look at the clip below:

