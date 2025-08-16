"A’ja, go get your damn shorts" - WNBA fans react to Bam Adebayo rocking A'ja Wilson's bottomwear in offseason practice

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo have constantly fed fans with their love on social media. Adebayo took it a notch higher as he was seen wearing Wilson’s shorts on his way to practice. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe moment, posted by wagtalk on Instagram on Friday, caused a frenzy on social media. A fan jokingly asked A'ja Wilson to get her shorts from Adebayo.“Now bam lmao. Aja go get your damn shorts,” accompanied by laughing emojis.Fan comment/Instagram @wagtalkAnother fan in the comment section loved the act:“Look at the respect and love he has for her! She deserves, they deserve it all,” accompanied by a love emoji.Fan comment/Instagram @wagtalkAnother fan joked about it:“Bam doubled down,” followed by a laughing emoji.Fan comment/Instagram @wagtalkOthers found it nice:“I love them”Fan comment/Instagram @wagtalk“Too cute”Fan comment/Instagram @wagtalkDating rumors between the stars began in mid-2024. It was first sparked during Team USA’s training and their time competing at the Paris Olympics and in September 2024, A'ja Wilson was present when Adebayo received the Miami-Dade key to the city.In October 2024, the pair attended the unveiling of Dwyane Wade’s statue in Miami. Furthermore, in January, they were also spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant together, which fueled speculations of their romance.At A'ja Wilson’s jersey retirement ceremony at South Carolina, she gave a heartfelt and playful shout-out to Adebayo. She called him her “favorite Olympian from out of town,” and subtly confirmed they were dating during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.A'ja Wilson responds to Bam Adebayo rocking her signature shoesBam Adebayo wore A'ja Wilson’s signature Nike A’One shoes during a Miami Heat game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 8. In a People interview on Feb. 18, Wilson commented on the moment, calling it “super dope” and a meaningful gesture.“It was super dope. It was a moment. He really wanted to be at the forefront of pushing my shoes. … So, I was thankful he was able to wear it. If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who's just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes. So, I was thankful he was able to wear it.”On the show “A Touch More” with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, Wilson was shown a photo of Adebayo wearing her A’One shoes. She was asked to describe the moment in one word and she responded with a playful laugh.