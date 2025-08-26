"A'ja's favorite Olympian from out of town"- WNBA fans tease A'ja Wilson as Bam Adebayo pulls up courtside for Aces vs Sky matchup in Chicago

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was in attendance at the Wintrust Arena to watch his girlfriend, A'ja Wilson. Adebayo and Wilson have reportedly been dating since February 2025.
The two stars made their relationship public after Valentine's Day. Prior to them becoming a couple, Adebayo and Wilson had been good friends for several years.
Fans on social media went buzzing and teased Wilson. Here's what some fans said on X:
A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces took on the Chicago Sky on Monday night. Their matchup was one of the Aces' final six games of the regular season before heading into the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. As of this writing, Las Vegas has a 24-14 record and is sitting in third place. They only trail 0.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream (24-13).
Looking at the Aces' momentum, they've won 10 straight games thus far. With only five games remaining in their schedule, their chances of securing the second seed in the postseason are high.
Aces coach praises A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson looks to be gunning for her fourth MVP award this season, which could be her second consecutive. Looking at Wilson's numbers, she's averaging 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. While her stats from last season were arguably her best, they're not too far off this year.
Aces coach Becky Hammon had nothing but love for her star player. Hammon went on to say that fans should appreciate her greatness while they can. At 29 years old, Wilson is still in her prime and will continue to dominate the hardwood in the near future.
“She is top three in every major statistical category, but most importantly, efficiency. Don’t get tired of her greatness,” Hammon said. “I don’t want the world to miss her because she is here. She’s right now. She’s in her prime, and she is killing it. If she is the conversation starter, she is the conversation.”
There's no doubt that A'ja Wilson is one of the brightest stars in the WNBA today. Out of her eight seasons, she was named an All-Star seven times. When she wasn't named an All-Star in 2020, she ended up winning her first MVP award.
Wilson is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, even finishing second last season. To add the cherry on top, she helped the Aces win two back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.