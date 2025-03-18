A'ja Wilson and $190,000 guard pumped as they cheer on Rose BC's trophy celebrations after Unrivaled win

On Monday, the inaugural season of the 3x3 Unrivaled League ended as the Rose BC were crowned champions. A'ja Wilson and $190,000 guard Allisha Gray were present during their trophy celebrations as they were thrilled and cheered on the first-time champions. The team was crowned victorious after defeating the Vinyl BC in the finals.

Sports Media handle Bleacher Report shared various clips of the night on their Instagram, including the Rose BC's title celebrations. Furthermore, the account also shared a video of WNBA stars A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray applauding the historic triumph. Captioning their reaction with a short message, the handle wrote:

"A'ja and Allisha supporting the champs," followed by an emoji.

The clip showed the former USC Gamecocks stars cheering on the winners during their trophy celebration as Wilson was heard screaming:

"Yeah, Girls!"

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray at the Unrivaled League Finals

Wilson appeared embarrassed as Allisha Gray reacted playfully, laughing at her blushing face. The Atlanta Dream star is in the final year of her $494,400 three-year contract and will earn $190,000 this term. Gray also suited up for the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled League before their eventual exit in the semi-finals at the hands of the Vinyl BC.

The Rose BC and Vinyl BC played an enthralling match as the former beat the latter by a score of 62-54. This win crowned the Rose BC as the inaugural champions of the Unrivaled League, with the new 3x3 tournament being a huge success.

Why did A'ja Wilson not participate in Unrivaled 2025?

With the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League ending, it is safe to say that the new 3x3 women's league was a huge success. WNBA stars like Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, and Dearica Hamby did great in the newly established league. Although many big names like Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson did sit out.

Wilson recently opened up on her decision to forfeit the chance to participate in the league. During a duo interview, alongside Jordan Chiles for Time Magazine, Wilson explained her reasons:

"I like to enjoy my offseason. That's my time to really just decompress. Unrivaled seems great—my teammates are loving it. Obviously, the money in it is amazing," she said " But wholeheartedly, not even trying to front, I just didn't want to. I just want to protect my peace," she expressed.

Although Wilson chose to protect her "peace," her WNBA teammates, on the other hand, have been running riot. Jackie Young and Jewel Lloyd had a great season with the Laces BC and the Mist BC, respectively.

However, Chelsea Gray had the best performance of all of Wilson's Aces' teammates. The Rose BC star grabbed the MVP award and finished the season with 21.4 points, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

