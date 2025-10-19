A'ja Wilson adores Jayson Tatum's wife Ella Mai's serene swimming video with heartfelt two-word reaction

By now, it's been well established that A'ja Wilson has a special bond with her fellow Olympians from last year's Paris Summer Games. Recently, the Las Vegas Aces superstar gave a shoutout to the wife of one Team USA player.On Saturday, Wilson posted a comment on an Instagram post by Ella Mai, the better half of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. In Mai's post, the singer is seen taking a dip in an infinity pool.&quot;Yes ma'am!!!&quot; Wilson commented on IG. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor years, Tatum and Mai have been seen spending time with each other in public but they never quite confirmed their relationship status. The buzz surrounding these two personalities grew even more after Mai was spotted with a baby bump during the Celtics' celebration of their 2024 NBA championship victory.Then, when Tatum joined Team USA at the Paris games, Mai was seen holding a baby boy. The infant was apparently the couple's first child together. This would have been around the time that the men's Olympic basketball team formed a strong bond with the women's basketball team, which featured Wilson.Of course, the four-time WNBA MVP took things to a different level with Tatum's Olympic teammate Bam Adebayo. Wilson and Adebayo have since been confirmed as an item, and the Miami Heat center even took part in a special MVP trophy presentation for a teary-eyed Wilson last month.Wilson has just begun her offseason and Tatum is in the middle of his rehabilitation process after sustaining an Achilles injury in the NBA playoffs. Though they're in different boats right now, it appears that the friendships they formed in last year's Olympic season have endured.A'ja Wilson shows off Avengers-related item during Aces' championship paradeWilson, of course, is still riding the high of the Aces' title conquest in the 2025 season.During the Aces' championship parade, Wilson was seen wielding an Avengers-inspired Infinity Gauntlet that was marked with her career milestones, such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.Like the character Thanos in the 2018 film &quot;Avengers: Infinity War,&quot; Wilson collected one trophy after another this year to put together one of the most successful seasons in the history of both the WNBA and the NBA.