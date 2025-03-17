A’ja Wilson breaks silence on association with controversial friend Deloris, diverts question - “Won’t hear a peep from me”

A’ja Wilson spoke out on Sunday regarding her friendship with Michael McManus, widely known on social media as Deloris, after WNBA fans called her out over their association. McManus has been a polarizing figure, often making headlines for his criticisms of other WNBA players.

In a post on Threads, Wilson appeared to respond to the backlash surrounding her ties with Deloris:

“Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖,” she wrote.

A fan responded, calling the three-time WNBA MVP out for “double standards” and accusing her of being friends with a “child abuser” who has attacked her WNBA colleagues and even wished injuries upon them.

A’ja Wilson responded:

“Won’t hear a peep from me next season! Straight WORK 🙂‍↕️🙏🏽 heard youuuuuu Mama Rose 🤍”

In 2021, McManus was charged with assault and battery after allegedly punching a student at the Marlboro County School District, where he worked as a dance teacher.

McManus addressed these charges on Sunday, saying:

"Calling someone a child abuser who hasn’t been charged or convicted is on you. You all had the opportunity to read the full article and didnt. You don’t get to make your dislike of me a reality in my life."

More recently, his controversial social media comments about WNBA players have drawn backlash. He has made derogatory remarks about stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, including mocking Reese’s struggles in her Unrivaled debut, saying she "needs to stay in the gym."

A’ja Wilson speaks out on threats toward WNBA players

As the WNBA experienced record-breaking attendance in 2024, it also saw a rise in racist and derogatory attacks, prompting the league to issue a statement condemning them.

Addressing the negative discourse, A’ja Wilson spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the challenges of dealing with detractors.

“It’s tough,” she said. “It really is tough to just navigate in a world that doesn’t necessarily want to see you succeed or constantly has to nitpick on why you’re succeeding. And that gets exhausting because, literally, I’m just here to do my job.”

“I’m here to play basketball. I’m here to have fun and bring people together while watching me play. And so when you have the passive-aggressiveness, the racial things that go on behind it, it’s tough to navigate that sometimes.”

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are determined to reclaim their WNBA title and currently hold the second-best odds to win the 2025 championship, per ESPN Futures. Their roster was further bolstered by the acquisition of Jewell Loyd.

