A'ja Wilson once credited her mom for South Carolina decision as she revealed quirky reason for eyeing University of Chapel Hill as first choice

A'ja Wilson was a catalyst for her South Carolina team - Heathwood Hall Episcopal School - winning a state championship that earned her McDonald's All-American honors.

The top 2014 recruit was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015. During her South Carolina Gamecocks career, Wilson - a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2016, 2018) and SEC Player of the Year (2016-2018) - achieved the No. 1 nationwide ranking and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award 2018.

However, while the three-time All-American's collegiate accomplishments have led to her being enshrined forever in front of the Gamecocks stadium, there was almost a possibility that Wilson took her talents to Chapel Hill.

A'ja Wilson said on the "All the Smoke Podcast" last year that she ranked North Carolina ahead of South Carolina during her recruiting process; however, she credited her mother with reconsidering being coached by Dawn Staley.

"I really wanted to go to the University of [North Carolina at] Chapel Hill because the boys were cute," Wilson said. "I was about to sign that dotted line on my official visit...

"I knew when I got to that campus that's all I saw, but I remember when I had to call the coaches and tell them I wasn't coming my mom was like well if you don't want to go to South Carolina, you're going to have to call Dawn Staley, a black woman, yourself and tell her that you're not wanting to be coached by her."

Wilson said, in hindsight, South Carolina was her strong second, but she is glad she stayed home and was able to be coached by Staley.

"I met Dawn and she influenced my whole career," Wilson said. "This woman has really changed my life and that right there was all the inspiration, all the influence I needed to be me."

Under Dawn Staley, A'ja Wilson flourished individually, winning almost every major college basketball award while becoming the school's all-time leading scorer. Together, Wilson and Staley won the school's first national championship and several SEC regular season and tournament championships.

Wilson's No. 22 South Carolina jersey has been retired by the program.

Wilson and Staley's relationship has grown into that of a second mom

A'ja Wilson's WNBA career rivals her college success. The two-time champion has multiple accolades, including three MVP awards, two Defensive Player of the Year and an MVP Finals honor (2023).

However, that trajectory was set after Dawn Staley sent Wilson to the bench after her first game. Wilson said later in the All the Smoke Podcast that going to the bench was the best thing to happen to her career.

"I stunk it up my first time. My first collegiate game was so bad. It was horrific so I was like maybe the bench was for me," Wilson said. "She knew that was going to be the best fit for me. I needed time to see the game. She couldn't throw me out there. The game was too quick. I would've never been the same player if she left me out there."

A'ja Wilson added that the South Carolina coach has always kept it honest since her meeting with Staley.

"Coach Staley keeps it real," Wilson said. "She felt like my second mother then and she still feels like my second mother now. She was in gym's when I wouldn't even play because I was terrible at basketball, but she was there."

The loyalty between the two has helped grow the South Carolina basketball teams into one of the top programs in the NCAA and has lifted their individual careers to higher heights.

