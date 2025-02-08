A'ja Wilson delivers wholesome verdict after Bam Adebayo debuts her signature shoe in NBA game

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson welcomed her first-ever Nike signature shoes on Feb. 3, and Bam Adebayo wasted no time in supporting the Las Vegas Aces star’s newest sneakers. Adebayo rocked Wilson’s “A’One” sneaker last Friday when the Miami Heat faced the Brooklyn Nets.

Adebayo laced up the “Pink Aura” colorway of Wilson’s signature shoes, which are set to be on sale in May 2025. The shoes featured Wilson’s signature logo, paired with a unique midsole and silhouette.

The official Miami Heat social media page also gave a closer look at Wilson’s signature shoes, posting a close-up montage of the sneakers during Adebayo’s pre-game warmups.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After the game, Wilson reacted to the shoes’ in-game debut on Adebayo’s feet. She gave her verdict on her signature product and lauded its look on the court while the Heat star was playing.

“Checked out the product live in action for 48 mins ….looked good…looked ….A’ONE. 🫡🩷✨,” she wrote on Threads.

With Wilson’s shoes on, Adebayo finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. The Heat lost against the Nets, 102-86.

In December, Wilson signed a lucrative six-year contract extension with the Nike brand. Her deal is considered to be one of the richest for a women’s basketball player ever signed.

Wilson led the Aces to the 2022 and 2023 WNBA titles before taking home the regular season MVP award last year.

A’ja Wilson clears the air on her signature shoes

A’ja Wilson’s newest signature shoes are the latest women’s basketball sneakers to come out following the rise of New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike series.

Talking to Elle.com, Wilson discussed how special it was to be one of the brand’s signature players. She also remarked about how she envisioned her shoes to connect with other people, even those who are outside of the basketball realm.

“I felt like, for once in my life, I didn’t have to just pinpoint one thing. I could literally have it all. I said, ‘I want it all, because this is my shoe, and this is my first one, so it has to be the best one.’ So designing it really was just tons of fun,” she said.

“It’s literally a representation of myself that I can (use to) connect with so many different people through sport. Through a game that I didn’t really want to play at first. I’ve thrived, I’ve loved this space, and I grew in this space,” she added.

While she basks on her recent career milestones, Wilson is expected to continue her brilliance in the 2025 season as the Las Vegas Aces look to regain the WNBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.