A'ja Wilson describes relationship with Bam Adebayo using iconic Beyonce lyric 

Reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson has long been rumored to be the significant other of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. After months of speculations, Wilson confirmed their relationship, during an interview Elle.com.

Wilson described her relationship with Adebayo through a Beyonce song’s lyrics before being candid about how special the Miami Heat star was in supporting her during the last WNBA season and in the Olympics.

“Beyoncé says, 'It’s very seldom that you’re blessed to find your equal.' It’s hard to find people that can really truly understand you on deeper levels. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I love it. I love the fact that it’s not easy, because it allows us to really be our true selves and support one another,” she said.

“The beautiful thing about our relationship, and our bond, is that we’re very aware of things. We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments, but also make sure that we uplift [each other],” she added.

The two were spotted enjoying each other's company at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they watched events together. They also earned gold medals for Team USA in men's and women's basketball.

The rumors reignited when the Las Vegas Aces star and the Miami Heat star showed up in Dwyane Wade’s statue reveal in October, months after the Olympic Games. However, they remained mum about their relationship.

Both Wilson and Adebayo are centers for the Aces in the WNBA, and the Heat in the NBA.

A’ja Wilson regards Bam Adebayo as her “favorite Olympian” in jersey retirement ceremony

A’ja Wilson’s jersey was retired by South Carolina last week. In her speech, she gave a shout-out to those who helped her in her basketball journey, including one that she referred to as her “favorite Olympian.”

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the love, support and sacrifices of so many people," she said. "And, what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town."

The cheeky mention was WIlson’s way of shouting out Adebayo, who has long been supporting Wilson in the shadows.

She explained why she did this via Elle:

“I would’ve been doing a disservice if I did not mention my favorite Olympian. Because of that favorite Olympian, you see the best of me. Because of the care and the support that not a lot of people see all the time."

Adebayo was courtside to support Wilson in her jersey retirement ceremony. Wilson and Adebayo are both two-time Olympic gold medalists.

