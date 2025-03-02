Like many NFL fans, A'ja Wilson was stunned by the Washington Commanders acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, pairing him with reigning Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Ad

While the trade is not yet finalized, pending a physical and the official start of the league year on March 12, reports say Washington will send a fifth-round pick in exchange for the star receiver.

A'ja Wilson took to Instagram Stories to express her surprise, tagging Samuel and Daniels, and simply writing:

"Holllll on!!"

A'ja Wilson drops 2-word hype reaction as Jayden Daniels teams up with $71,550,000 star WR (Photo from Wilson's IG story)

Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game last season before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Trending

Samuel is entering the final year of his three-year, $71.5 million contract. Last season, he played 15 games for the 49ers, who went 6-11. He recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, along with 136 rushing yards and one rushing score.

His arrival strengthens Washington’s receiving corps, where he will line up alongside Terry McLaurin.

A’ja Wilson shares her thoughts on the NFL

A’ja Wilson previously admitted that she’s not a big football fan, calling the sport "scary." In response to a question on Threads about her favorite NFL team, she said:

Ad

"Idk football like that but everytime I watch football I literally pray for all the players cause that sport is scary."

READ: "That sport is scary" - A'ja Wilson makes sincere admission on NFL

Even though she isn’t an NFL fan, Wilson and Samuel share a connection — both were student-athletes at South Carolina (USC) from 2014 to 2018.

In February, USC retired Wilson’s No. 22 jersey. She led the Gamecocks to their first national title in 2017, their first Women’s Final Four in 2015 and helped secure four SEC tournament championships and three SEC regular-season titles.

Ad

Her impact was described as "legendary" by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

"What she means to our program is legendary," Staley said (per ESPN). "You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff."

"It's OK to come to a local college, university, and take on the pressures. It's a pressure thing because you are doing it in front of all of the people that know you. You only want to do well in front of them.

South Carolina earlier built a statue in A'ja Wilson's honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback