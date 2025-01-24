A'ja Wilson drops 2-word reaction as former coach Dawn Staley dons a hilarious hat at South Carolina game

A'ja Wilson couldn't help but notice her former college coach Dawn Staley stealing the spotlight on Wednesday as the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team took on the No. 5-ranked Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena. Staley, the coach of the women's basketball team at South Carolina, was seen in the crowd wearing a ginormous South Carolina Gamecocks hat.

Wilson took to Instagram to give her thoughts on Staley's unique accessory:

Image via Instagram (aja22wilson)

"I can't," A'ja Wilson posted.

Trending

A'ja Wilson jokingly calls out Dawn Staley about her desire to coach at the next level

A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley go way back. Wilson played for the South Carolina Gamecocks under Dawn Staley between 2014 and 2018, winning the 2017 national championship. Since then, Staley has won two more national titles, for a total of three. Her college success has caused her name to be consistently mentioned around the WNBA during various teams' hiring cycles.

Staley was asked about her exit clause in her new contract after the game against Oklahoma on Sunday. She signed a new five-year contract worth $25.5 million on Friday. Her new deal includes an exit clause that says she can terminate her agreement by paying the remaining contract value unless a WNBA or NBA team came calling.

"I don't have a passion for the next level. I don't; I would have been gone, like, seriously," Staley said.

Wilson saw Staley's quote and decided to comment on it:

Image via Threads (@aja22wilson)

"We get itttttt you don't wanna come to the W"

Although Wilson might love to have her former head coach step into the WNBA coaching hot-seat, Staley has made it very clear where her loyalties lie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback