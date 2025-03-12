A'ja Wilson drops 5-word reaction amid exhausting offseason workout

After a busy 2024 WNBA season, A'ja Wilson decided to give her body more time to rest rather than suit up for Unrivaled. Wilson remained active in the gym and continued to work out. On Tuesday, recently dropped a reaction after another exhausting session two months before the start of the new campaign.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Wilson shared a short reel of herself after a long workout in the gym. She also wrote a five-word reaction, expressing her exhaustion amid her preparation for her eighth season in the WNBA.

"A female dawg is tiredddd," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @aja22wilson on IG)

Despite not playing overseas or in Unrivaled, Wilson had a busy offseason. Her jersey was retired by the University of South Carolina, wherein she also confirmed her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. Her signature shoe with Nike was also released, called the A'One.

But why did Wilson decline to join Unrivaled this offseason? Speaking to Time Magazine last month, the three-time WNBA MVP explained why she turned down a nice payday to play in the 3-on-3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

"I like to enjoy my offseason," Wilson said. "That's my time to really just decompress. Unrivaled seems great, my teammates are loving it. Obviously, the money in it is amazing, and it's like, 'Dang, missing out.' But wholeheartedly, not even trying to front, I just didn't want to.

"I just want to protect my peace. Because once the season gets in, no one's gonna think, 'Oh, you just got done playing Unrivaled?' Let's take it easy."

Despite not playing in Unrivaled, Wilson was in attendance this past weekend to show her support for her current Las Vegas Aces teammates participating in the league.

WNBA legend encourages A'ja Wilson to join Unrivaled next year

There were a lot of great WNBA players who participated in Unrivaled, while a legendary player like Lisa Leslie was on commentary. Leslie urged A'ja Wilson to join the league next year, pointing out how Napheesa Collier established herself as the best Unrivaled player.

However, Leslie explained that Wilson remains the best player in the world, so she wants the best of the best to battle it out.

"Now listen, (Collier) came out and said she's the best here, and she is. But there is another woman called A'ja Wilson, who's the best in the world. A'ja Wilson, come on to Unrivaled sweetheart. We need you! Hopefully, she'll accept my invitation."

It will be interesting to see if Wilson accepts the invitation to further cement Unrivaled's success.

