A'ja Wilson drops 5-word reaction to Dawn Staley’s story about Aces star crying after breaking up with her boyfriend 

A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley's relationship is special, to say the least. The former South Carolina player-coach duo achieved tremendous success on the court. Wilson looked up to Staley in her personal life, too. The Las Vegas Aces star has even called Staley a "family member."

While coming up the ranks in South Carolina, Wilson often turned to Staley for advice about her dating life. There was an instance when the three-time WNBA MVP reached out to Staley after breaking up with her boyfriend. The South Carolina coach revealed this story on Wednesday.

Here's what South Carolina reporter Lulu Kesin wrote:

Dawn Staley reveals one time A'ja Wilson cried to her about breaking up with her boyfriend. "She's going to kill me," Staley says but continues with the story, saying her response was "don't cry, you're going to be fine/back together next week."

However, Wilson seemingly disagreed with her former coach. She replied to Kesin's tweet in five words, saying:

"lololol now wait a min.."

Dawn Staley was referring to A'ja Wilson's relationship troubles during her college career. Wilson spent four years with Staley at South Carolina. They won the national title in the Aces star's junior year, the program's first championship.

Dawn Staley once said A'ja Wilson 'couldn't move' after breaking up with her boyfriend

Wednesday wasn't the first time Dawn Staley shared a story about A'ja Wilson's boyfriend's troubles. The Gamecocks' coach also spoke about it on her Rising Coaches blog in 2023. Staley gave a more in-depth insight into Wilson's relationship problems, saying:

"One day, she broke up with her boyfriend and couldn’t move," Staley said. "She was stuck. I am like 'OK, tell me about him. We will talk.' I told her what is going to happen is you are going to be back with him next week right? So let’s go ahead and give this your moment to cry. But you will be back with him next week. It’s not a bad thing."

Staley and Wilson have shared more than just a professional relationship on the court. The legendary college coach has closely looked after her former star player for years. They continue to have that bond to this date.

The duo will be reunited on the Gamecocks' homecourt this Sunday as the program pays a massive tribute to A'ja Wilson by retiring her #22 jersey, honoring her legacy at South Carolina. Wilson is arguably the program's best player. She was the first No. 1 recruit to join the Gamecocks. She also handed them their first national title.

