A'ja Wilson drops 5-word reaction to recording first win in signature Nike shoes in SC scrimmage 

A'ja Wilson has spent her last few days in South Carolina. Last Sunday, the Gamecocks retired the reigning and three-time WNBA MVP’s jersey. Wilson also decided to stay and train under the Gamecocks program on Tuesday.

After the workout, she wrote on Instagram:

“First win in the A’One.”

Wilson gets her first win wearing her A'One. [photo: @aja22wilson/IG]

The Gamecocks also posted some workout photos on IG with a caption that read:

“Top tier practice today.”

Wilson responded to the post with:

“Thanks for having me.”

Wilson responds to South Carolina's IG post. [photo: @gamecockwbb/IG]

The Las Vegas Aces superstar scrimmaged using her recently released A’One shoe. After over a year of waiting, Nike finally unveiled Wilson’s sneakers. She promptly gave one to Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who proudly showed off a pair on IG. Wilson had to test it on the court and chalked up her first win while wearing the sneakers.

Over the past few days, A'ja Wilson has ramped up interest in the A’One with videos and stories on Instagram as well as an interview with Complex Sports.

She wrote on IG on Tuesday:

“No Leaks @nikebasketball."

“A’ONE Has Arrived."

“Coming May 2025."

The A’One shoes and apparel will be available in select retail locations in May 2025. This early, though, the WNBA star has given a pair to close friends and family.

NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and others react to A'ja Wilson's A'One arrival

The basketball world promptly reacted to A'ja Wilson’s Instagram post announcing the arrival of the highly awaited A’One. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wrote on Instagram:

“@aja22wilson congrats!!”

Jayson Tatum reacts to A'ja Wilson's IG post. [photo: @aja22wilson/IG]

Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Kamilla Cardoso, Satou Sabally and Las Vegas Aces teammate Jackie Young also reacted with fire emojis:

Donovan Mitchell and some WNBA stars react to Wilson's A'One arrival. [photo: @aja22/wilson/IG]

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart said:

“She’s her [fire emojis]

San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul added:

“@aja22wilson congrats!!”

Josh Hart and Chris Paul's reactions to Wilson's IG post. [photo: @aja22wilson/IG]

A'ja Wilson is not playing in the Unrivaled but she has had a busy offseason. South Carolina raised her jersey to the rafters of Colonial Life Arena years after building her statue near the main entrance. The icing on the cake was Nike surprising Wilson with the unveiling of the A’One.

Wilson and the retooled Aces will look to win another championship when the 2025 WNBA season starts. They open their campaign in May with a matchup against their rivals, the New York Liberty, in the Big Apple.

