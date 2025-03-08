A'ja Wilson drops heartfelt 2-word reaction on Chelsea Gray's childhood pic as WNBA socials celebrates Women's Day

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray have always shared a strong relationship on and off the court. With two of the best players in the WNBA on the same team, the business on the basketball court is always serious. However, when it comes to non-basketball times, the Las Vegas Aces teammates have a chemistry of true and long-lasting friendship.

On Saturday, WNBA's Instagram account posted a series of childhood pictures of the different stars, and one of the snaps featured a picture of Gray. Some of the other childhood pictures in the post belonged to Cameron Brink, Napheesa Collier and even Wilson.

Gray sat posing for a picture with a smile on her face. She wore a black-and-white checkered Christmas dress.

The Aces guard's childhood picture drew her Aces teammate Wilson's attention, who reposted the photo on her Instagram story with a caption:

"Soooo cute," Wilson wrote.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Chelsea Gray also reposted Wilson's childhood picture on her IG story, but she hilariously chose to poke fun at her WNBA teammate.

"Bottom teeth stronggg @aja22wilson," Gray wrote in the caption.

The three-time MVP later reposted Gray's story with a reply:

"Relaxxxxx 😂😂😂," Wilson said.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray have been teammates for four seasons with the Aces. They won two back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. While Gray was declared the finals MVP in 2022, Wilson won the individual award in 2023. Last season, they were defeated by the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs.

A'ja Wilson shows support for Chelsea Gray after Aces' first-round win

Chelsea Gray had to exit the 2023 WNBA finals due to a foot injury. Although the Aces won the title against the New York Liberty behind A'ja Wilson, Gray, for the fierce competitor she is, was a heartbreaking moment for her.

She made her return for the 2024 season to help the Aces finish a three-peat. After the first-round win against the Seattle Storm, Gray broke into tears and hugged her family.

A'ja Wilson, who was talking to the reporter, showed love to her emotional teammate. She also gave props to Gray for getting the Aces organized as a team and shifting the focus towards the championship.

"Chelsea, for coming back from an injury, taking care of business, getting us organized, that's a lot. But she comes in and makes sure that our heads are straight," Wilson said.

Unfortunately, the Aces were beaten by the eventual champions, Liberty, in the second round.

