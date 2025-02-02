  • home icon
A'ja Wilson drops one-word reaction after Bam Adebayo hits game-winner for Miami Heat 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:37 GMT
A'ja Wilson drops one-word reaction after Bam Adebayo hits game-winner for Miami Heat

A'ja Wilson added more fuel to rumors of dating Bam Adebayo when she dropped a hyped response to the Miami Heat's game-winner for the side against the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday. The big was instrumental in banking a key bucket in the final seconds of the fourth stretch to hand the Heat a narrow 105-103.

Clutch Adebayo's efforts didn't go unnoticed as Wilson, a 3x WNVA MVP took to X (formerly Twitter) to lavish a Tom Bradyesque praise on the Heat star.

"LFG

On the game front, Adebayo ended with 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three assists — one of his finest games. On the rumor mills, the churns began when A'ja Wilson and Adebayo were spotted spending time together during the Summer Olympics last year. Speculations have been rife since though neither have made anything public so far.

