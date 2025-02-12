A'ja Wilson drops 'perfect 10/10' reaction as Dawn Staley finds all but one detail on her "A'Ones" gift

If you are wondering what makes A'ja Wilson's new signature shoe so special, just ask Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks head coach gave a glowing recommendation for the Nike sneakers.

After a long wait, fans finally caught a glimpse of Wilson's signature shoe, the "A'One." Staley received a pair as a gift, and the veteran coach could not contain her excitement.

On Tuesday, Staley shared a collection of pics on her Instagram account of the sleek all-black version of the sneakers and listed some of the nifty details that make the shoes stand out.

"It’s the detail for me! And I don’t think I got all of them but here we go!" Staley wrote. "Black pearls … check! A’ja Wilson signature … check! Black Label … check! As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come … check! And the last hole for the shoe satin shoe laces is the A’One logo … check! Satin shoe strings … check!"

Trending

Wilson could not have asked for a better endorsement. The Las Vegas Aces center pointed out that Staley missed one detail in her latest Instagram post.

"You forgot the inside lining detail (let them see that later) but this is perfect 10/10 😇🫶🏽," Wilson commented.

A'ja Wilson responds to Dawn Staley's social media post. Photo Credits: Dawn Staley's IG account

Wilson had previously announced that she was working with Nike to develop the shoe in May. Per the Nike website, the A'One will be available in May 2025.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hails A'ja Wilson's impact after her No. 22 jersey is retired by program

Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (left) and head coach Dawn Staley after the 2017 Women's Final Four championship at American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

A'ja Wilson unveiled her signature shoe in Colombia, South Carolina last week. The WNBA star was at the university to see her No. 22 jersey retired by her alma mater and decided it was the perfect opportunity to show off her signature shoe.

Wilson was a star athlete at the University of South Carolina. During an emotional ceremony, Dawn Staley, who coached Wilson during her four years at the school, praised the South Carolina native for her impact on the program.

"What she means to our program is legendary. You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff," Staley said.

"Because of A'ja, we continue to get the top talent. And our fans, they create an experience that if you don't come here, you feel like you're missing out."

Staley and Wilson helped transform South Carolina into one of the top women's programs in the country. Led by their dominant center, South Carolina won their first-ever national championship in 2017, defeating Mississippi State in the final. Since then, the Gamecocks have won two more national championships.

Wilson remains the program's all-time leading scorer, amassing 2,389 points over 138 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback