A'ja Wilson endorses potential pro team in South Carolina ahead of her jersey retirement by Gamecocks

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is in South Carolina to receive a major honor from her alma mater. Seven years after her final game with the Gamecocks, Wilson is back on campus to get her jersey retired on Sunday.

The days leading to this moment have been special for the 2024 WNBA MVP, but it's helped reporters to know more about her future plans and expectations. Talking with reporters, Wilson was asked if she wanted to see a professional team in South Carolina.

"I would love to see a professional team. Will I be involved? Oh yeah, of course. Probably from far, but the business side is a whole different side and I don't know if I can dive into it. But no... I would love to see a pro team here, but also at the same time, I love just the culture that we have here. It's a great vibe. Everybody is just so connected, really truly a family, so I don't wanna take a pro team and take that away, so I mean, it's the best of both worlds," Wilson said.

A'ja Wilson shares a special connection with South Carolina after helping them win the 2017 national championship. She's now playing at a different level but doesn't forget about her old team and coach.

In 138 games, she averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the 3-point line. She set several records, including the most career points (2,389), blocked shots (363), free throws made (597) and free throw attempts (835).

A'ja Wilson father shares special message ahead of jersey retirement ceremony

A'ja Wilson will be surrounded by special people on Sunday, including her father Roscoe. As a proud dad, he hasn't been shy when it comes to praising his daughter. Talking with Sean Hurd ahead of this special moment, Wilson explained what it feels to see her daughter being immortalized by her alma mater.

"I can't even put into words, to see my daughter and see the things she's accomplished. See her up here. That's my girl," Wilson said.

A'ja Wilson is now a professional player who already won championships in the WNBA and became the second unanimous MVP in league history. After a painful elimination in the 2024 WNBA playoffs, she's set to try to take the Las Vegas Aces to the top of the league again.

