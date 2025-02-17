A'ja Wilson flexes Nike CEO rocking her A'One signature shoes ahead of official release

This spring, A'ja Wilson adds another feather to her cap as her Nike signature shoe, the Nike A'One, hits select retail locations. But the three-time WNBA MVP isn't waiting for May before flexing her sneaker line.

During the NBA's All-Star Saturday night, no less than Nike CEO Elliott Hill pulled up to Chase Center rocking A'Ones. Wilson happily shared a clip of Hill showcasing her signature shoe:

A'ja Wilson flexes Nike CEO Elliott Hill rocking A'Ones. Credit: Wilson/IG

Wilson was seemingly excited at the sight of Hill posing inside Chase Center, as she posted:

"Gotta be A'ONE when you're the CEO," wrote Wilson.

Back in May 2024, reports of Nike releasing Wilson's signature shoe were emerging. These reports claimed that the shoe would drop in spring the following year, though Wilson is more than glad that Nike is offering a glimpse of the A'One as early as All-Star Weekend.

Earlier this month, three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo — who has been confirmed to be dating Wilson — got netizens buzzing when he wore A'Ones as he competed in Miami Heat games.

According to a February 2025 press release by Nike, the A'One promises to deliver "an optimal combination of cushioning, traction, fit, and support." Reflecting on the creation of her signature shoe, Wilson expressed her excitement for the potential of the A'One to elevate athletes' performance.

“If you think you’ve seen my best, think again,” said Wilson in the press release. “My signature shoe is worth the wait — engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big."

A'ja Wilson draws high praise from one-time NBA champion

Aside from making waves on the business end of the basketball industry, Wilson has also earned the respect of her fellow athletes.

During a media availability on All-Star Weekend, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was asked to name his favorite WNBA player. The one-time NBA champion hardly showed any hesitation in delivering his response:

This answer from Tatum is not surprising, as the two Olympians have struck up a friendship over the years, even participating in a Ruffles campaign together.

