A'ja Wilson gets candid about basketball's influence on her life: "Not always about the wins and the losses"

A'ja Wilson has had a busy offseason. She had her Gamecocks jersey retired in February by South Carolina, the school she led to the 2017 NCAA women’s basketball championship. Wilson was also the guest speaker for the Final Four in Tampa Bay, Florida roughly a week ago.

Ad

On Thursday, she became Cosmo Sports’ first guest and did an interview where she discussed different topics. When asked about how basketball has shaped her life, Wilson replied:

“It’s allowed me to become a leader and a role model. I’ve always had a passion for helping others. … Basketball has allowed me to do that by just playing the game and giving that young girl or that young boy a sense of ‘I could do that.’

Ad

Trending

“I want to show them that you don’t have to lose yourself in sports—it’s not always about the wins and the losses.”

Ad

A'ja Wilson has become arguably the most dominant WNBA player in recent years. She is a three-time MVP, one of four players with that accomplishment. Wilson breached 1,000 points last season, the first in league history, a key reason she earned unanimous MVP honors.

Wilson’s accomplishments on the basketball court have made her one of the most popular athletes around. She has used her visibility and popularity to be as great a role model as she can be, particularly to young boys and girls.

Ad

The two-time Olympic gold medalist noted the importance of being a role model for young people. She said that most “young girls drop out of sports in middle school,” an issue that is heartbreaking for her. Despite her success and fame, she remains rooted in her motivation to help others around her.

A'ja Wilson’s already storied basketball career is far from over

A'ja Wilson is still beginning the prime years of her basketball career. As accomplished as she is, the 28-year-old star still has more in store for her.

Ad

The Las Vegas Aces failed a three-peat bid last season after losing to eventual champion New York Liberty in the semifinals. Roughly two months after exiting the playoffs, the Aces retooled the roster around Wilson.

They traded Kelsey Plum to bring Jewell Loyd and brought in Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Dana Evans. With Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes still in the lineup, A'ja Wilson could lead the team to more glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More