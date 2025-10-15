A'ja Wilson gets trapped by boyfriend Bam Adebayo as Heat star mocks new hairdo: "Hyping me up last night"

A'ja Wilson couldn't believe her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, set her up on social media amid the firestorm about her new hairstyle. The reigning WNBA MVP and WNBA Finals MVP couldn't believe what the Miami Heat star did on Threads.

Wilson introduced a new, shorter hairstyle in a video uploaded by the Las Vegas Aces on Instagram. It shocked some of her Aces teammates, like Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, who took pictures of the four-time MVP.

In a post on Threads, Wilson shared that she couldn't believe Adebayo's sneaky reaction to her new hairstyle. The Heat star seemingly liked it based on Wilson's story, only for the three-time NBA All-Star to post an image of singer Monica, who is famous for her short hair.

"Hyping me up last night to come on this app to troll is crazy work," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson's reply to Bam Adebayo on Threads. (Photo: @aja22wilson on Threads)

The couple has been in a relationship since 2024, when rumors began flying that A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo were seen together in Paris during the Olympics. Wilson would later confirm her relationship with Adebayo in February 2025 during her speech at her jersey retirement ceremony in South Carolina.

Adebayo was in Phoenix last week to witness Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces lift the 2025 WNBA championship. It was the Aces' third title in four seasons, which might be the hardest one yet. They were languishing as a .500 team in the mid-season before a 16-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Wilson also won her record-breaking fourth regular-season MVP, narrowly beating Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. She capped her campaign by being named the 2025 WNBA Finals MVP.

Becky Hammon thinks A'ja Wilson will be the GOAT once her career is over

At just 29 years old, A'ja Wilson is just entering her prime, but her accolades are already better than some of the best players to ever do it. Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon believes Wilson will be the undisputed WNBA GOAT once it's all said and done.

"You have your Mount Rushmore, she's alone on Everest," Hammon said, according to Sporty TV. "There's no one around. By the time it's all said and done, she will be the greatest to ever do it. She doesn't have any limitations, she's the biggest, she's the most athletic, her skill set, and then also her willingness to make the right play."

If the Aces retain their core for next season, they could continue their dynasty that was thought to be over after a 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at the start of August.

