A'ja Wilson gives a shout-out to WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes upon reflecting on exclusive record

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson gave a shout-out to WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes after learning that the three are part of an exclusive group. Wilson, Leslie and Swoopes are the only players in WNBA history to win at least two MVP awards, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and two WNBA championships.
Wilson shared an Instagram post on Sunday highlighting this record.
“My girlies 💞💞💞,” Wilson wrote.
“🪜top tier 🪜”
Check out her reaction below:
Swoopes was the first woman to sign with the WNBA, doing so in 1997. She spent close to 14 seasons in the league, winning three WNBA MVPs, four championships and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Lisa Leslie played in the league for 12 seasons and finished her career with averages of 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She won three MVP awards, two DPOYs and two championships before retiring in 2009.
Lastly, A'ja Wilson will enter her eighth season in the league when the new WNBA season begins in May. She has been with the Aces her entire career and is one of the best players in the league, finishing last season with 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
So far, Wilson has won three MVPs, two DPOYs and two championships. The 28-year-old is in her prime, giving her plenty of time to add to her already legendary list of achievements.
A'ja Wilson rocks an all-white outfit while attending the Masters with Allisha Gray
College teammates A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray attended the Master Tournament on Friday. Wilson shared pictures from the event on her Instagram, rocking a white sleeveless top, a white skirt and white shades to complete the look.
“Masters with my girlie 💚”
Gray is coming off a solid season with the Atlanta Dream. She made 40 appearances, recording 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and led the Dream to the playoffs.
It’ll be interesting to see what Gray and Wilson have in store when the new season kicks off in May.