A'ja Wilson goes above and beyond for her Aces teammates with custom Nike A'One sneakers

A'ja Wilson led Day 1 of the Las Vegas Aces’ training camp on Sunday. The reigning MVP helped open the team’s new state-of-the-art facility in Henderson, Nevada, giving the franchise arguably the best such complex in the WNBA. Wilson also had something new and special for her teammates.

Wilson gave each Aces player a pair of her highly sought-after Nike A’One shoes in the “Pink Aura” colorway. They started training camp with the superstar forward’s sneakers on their feet.

The Las Vegas Aces’ social media group flaunted the eye-catching A’Ones on Instagram and wrote:

“B'eautiful day to rock some A'Ones 💖”

16 Las Vegas Aces players received shoes from the two-time WNBA champ. Rookies Deja Kelly, Jordy Jenkins, Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner were included on the list. Elizabeth Kitley, drafted last year but sat out the season due to an injury, also got the “Pink Aura” Nike A’One.

Holdovers Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes, Megan Gustafson and Kierstan Bell naturally got theirs. A'ja Wilson also gifted newly acquired veterans, Jewell Loyd, Dana Evans, Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus her signature shoes. Training camp invitees Queen Egbo and Crystal Bradford also received customized A’Ones during the Aces’ first day of training camp.

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to reclaim the WNBA championship

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces were heavy favorites to accomplish a three-peat heading into the 2024 WNBA season. After winning the previous two championships, the Aces seemed to have lost their hunger. Wilson had an impressive run which was capped off by a unanimous MVP campaign but the Aces faltered.

The Aces sent home the Seattle Storm 2-0 in the first round before losing 3-1 to Breanna Stewart and the eventual champion New York Liberty. Stewie and Co. avenged their 2023 loss in the finals to Wilson’s team.

This season, the Las Vegas Aces retooled the roster around A'ja Wilson. They traded former mainstay Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks to get Jewell Loyd. They also sent their No. 16 and 22 picks to the Chicago Sky to acquire Dana Evans. The additions of Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus arguably make the Aces deeper and more talented than last year.

After handing out A’Ones, Wilson and Co. started training camp. They began building the foundation of a season that could see them return to the top of the WNBA.

