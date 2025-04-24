A’ja Wilson hits with musical nostalgia as she adds Ciara’s ‘Goodies’ 20th anniversary Vinyl to her collection

A’ja Wilson has been making the most of her time in the offseason as the 2025 WNBA regular season approaches. On Wednesday, Wilson posted an update on Instagram, where she shopped for new vinyl records and got a classic find from a 2000s rap artist.

Ad

On her IG story, Wilson picked up Ciara’s “Goodies” 20th anniversary to add to her vinyl collection. She expressed her excitement in the caption of her story, saying that the record is something one cannot let up.

“This was a must get,” Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson's IG story

The song is the debut single of the American rapper, originally released in 2004. Goodies was a popular hit, reaching the top spot of Billboard’s Top 100 for seven weeks, propelling Ciara as one of the most popular R&B female singers of her generation.

Ad

Trending

Wilson, meanwhile, is coming off an MVP year with the Las Vegas Aces in 2024, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also set a single-season scoring record last year, with 1021 points.

However, the Aces fell short of their three-peat bid last year after losing to eventual champions, New York Liberty, in the playoffs, having won the past two WNBA championships.

This season, they will be one of the top contenders for the title and will be expected to lean once more on Wilson as the season goes on.

Ad

A’ja Wilson focuses on rest and rejuvenation in the offseason

It wasn't an eventful offseason for A’ja Wilson, as she skipped the Unrivaled league and was barely seen on the court since the previous WNBA season ended. Instead, she focused on rest and rejuvenation to recharge herself for the upcoming 2025 season.

Talking to USA Today Sports, Wilson explained that she used the time in the offseason to reconnect with family and do things outside the basketball court.

Ad

"I love the time that I can spend on the court, but also off the court as well. Whether that's just being a daughter or sister and everything in between. It was much-needed rest and I'm excited to get back to work,” Wilson said.

A’ja Wilson will be getting a new-look squad next season after parting ways with Kelsey Plum and Tiffany Hayes. The Aces also added Jewell Loyd to beef up their roster as they look to regain their lost glory.

The WNBA season starts on May 17, with the Aces facing defending champions Liberty on opening night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More