A'ja Wilson implores fans to stop instigating beef amid players after controversial foul on Erica Wheeler: "Not here to hurt anyone"

A'ja Wilson and Erica Wheeler collided along the sidelines in the second half of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Following the play, Wilson checked on the backup guard, who lay sprawled on the floor. Storm fans apparently said a few things that the reigning MVP did not like.
After the game, a visibly frustrated Wilson emphatically said this:
“We’re not here to hurt anyone. It’s a basketball play and that’s what it’s gonna do. We’re gonna continue to make basketball plays and it’s gonna be physical. It’s what we’re trained to do. … I’m not gonna hurt E Dub [Wheeler] and she knows that. I’m actually checking to make sure she’s okay. I don’t like the instigating. It doesn’t help our game.”
Wilson added that she told the fans to relax and emphasized that it was okay to cheer. The MVP continued that she is also a fan, but instigating players to do something to another player would not help everybody.
The Las Aces’ three-time MVP was not called for a technical or a flagrant foul for the play. Erica Wheeler shook off the collision and stayed in the game. The backup guard played a key role in the Storm’s attempt for a come-from-behind. Seattle outscored Wilson and Co. 23-14 in the final quarter but lost 75-70.
A'ja Wilson finished the game with 19 points but went 9-for-22. She added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks to her tally.
Seattle Storm defense slowed down A'ja Wilson in two meetings
The Seattle Storm whipped the A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces 102-82 on May 25. Wilson finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Storm led by 27 points before coasting to a lopsided win. Wilson did not even play in the fourth quarter as Aces coach Becky Hammon raised the white flag early.
In the rematch on Sunday, Wilson fared better, but she was far from her usual impressive self, particularly on offense. She scored 19 points but needed 22 attempts to reach that figure. Wilson had as many assists as turnovers.
In two games against the Storm, A'ja Wilson averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0. When facing other teams, Wilson averaged 25.8 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.5 APG and 2.3 SPG.
The next Storm-Aces meeting will be on June 20 in Las Vegas. Wilson looks to play better in her third encounter with the Storm.