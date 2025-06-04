A'ja Wilson implores fans to stop instigating beef amid players after controversial foul on Erica Wheeler: "Not here to hurt anyone"

A'ja Wilson and Erica Wheeler collided along the sidelines in the second half of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Following the play, Wilson checked on the backup guard, who lay sprawled on the floor. Storm fans apparently said a few things that the reigning MVP did not like.

Ad

After the game, a visibly frustrated Wilson emphatically said this:

“We’re not here to hurt anyone. It’s a basketball play and that’s what it’s gonna do. We’re gonna continue to make basketball plays and it’s gonna be physical. It’s what we’re trained to do. … I’m not gonna hurt E Dub [Wheeler] and she knows that. I’m actually checking to make sure she’s okay. I don’t like the instigating. It doesn’t help our game.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wilson added that she told the fans to relax and emphasized that it was okay to cheer. The MVP continued that she is also a fan, but instigating players to do something to another player would not help everybody.

The Las Aces’ three-time MVP was not called for a technical or a flagrant foul for the play. Erica Wheeler shook off the collision and stayed in the game. The backup guard played a key role in the Storm’s attempt for a come-from-behind. Seattle outscored Wilson and Co. 23-14 in the final quarter but lost 75-70.

Ad

A'ja Wilson finished the game with 19 points but went 9-for-22. She added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks to her tally.

Seattle Storm defense slowed down A'ja Wilson in two meetings

The Seattle Storm whipped the A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces 102-82 on May 25. Wilson finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Storm led by 27 points before coasting to a lopsided win. Wilson did not even play in the fourth quarter as Aces coach Becky Hammon raised the white flag early.

Ad

In the rematch on Sunday, Wilson fared better, but she was far from her usual impressive self, particularly on offense. She scored 19 points but needed 22 attempts to reach that figure. Wilson had as many assists as turnovers.

In two games against the Storm, A'ja Wilson averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0. When facing other teams, Wilson averaged 25.8 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.5 APG and 2.3 SPG.

The next Storm-Aces meeting will be on June 20 in Las Vegas. Wilson looks to play better in her third encounter with the Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More