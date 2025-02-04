A'ja Wilson issues bold 3-word declaration ahead of new WNBA season

The 2025 WNBA campaign is fast approaching, and A'ja Wilson is looking forward to the new year coming off her third Most Valuable Player-winning season. Wilson rewrote the record book throughout last season and broke the single-season scoring record, becoming the first player in league history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

Wilson is gearing up for her eighth WNBA season, looking to avenge the shortcomings of the Las Vegas Aces, who missed the finals for just the second time in five years. The Aces were widely expected to return to defend their title after going 34-6 in 2023 but struggled to find that same success, losing to the eventual champion New York Liberty in four games in the semifinals.

These losses fueled Wilson entering the offseason, who took to Threads for a bold declaration ahead of the new season on Monday night.

"Got all my tears out cause come season time I'm not dropping a tear," Wilson wrote.

Quoting her original post, she added a fiery 3-word statement in a second Threads post:

"Mark my words!"

A'ja Wilson reveals signature shoe with Nike

On Tuesday, A'ja Wilson shared some exciting news in collaboration with her shoe brand, Nike. In December, the three-time MVP inked a six-year deal with Nike. Wilson and the giant shoe brand gave fans a first look at the A'ONE, the Las Vegas Aces star's first signature shoe. She shared a post on Instagram with the sneaker's reveal.

"No leaks @nikebasketball. A'ONE has arrived. Coming May 2025," Wilson posted, sharing the release date of her signature shoe.

In her sixth All-Star campaign, Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, winning MVP and offering an enticing case for her third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. She earned All-WNBA first-team honors and All-Defensive first-team honors, ultimately finishing second in DPOY voting.

A'ja Wilson is already one of the top players in WNBA history and continues to build her legendary career with yet another accolade: her first signature shoe.

