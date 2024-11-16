A'ja Wilson issues two-word reaction to JuJu Watkins breaking Caitlin Clark's scoring record

A'ja Wilson hyped up JuJu Watkins after the USC Trojans star reached a remarkable milestone on Friday. As the Trojans cruised to an 81-59 Santa Clara win, Watkins reached 1,000 career points, tying the fourth-fewest games in NCAA Division 1 history.

Wilson shared the post highlighting the milestone on an Instagram story and added a two-word message.

"yes maam @jujubballin," the WNBA superstar captioned the post.

A'ja Wilson celebrates JuJu Watkins's milestone (Credits: IG/@aja22wilson)

With 6:47 remaining in the third quarter, JuJu Watkins scored her 1000th college career point on a jumper. It was her 38th college game, meaning she tied Katie Miller (Weber State) and Elena Delle Donne (Delaware) in the fourth position of this list. Watkins needed one more game than Sandra Hodge (New Orleans), Carol Menken-Schaudt (Oregon State) and Maree Jackson (LSU).

She even surpassed another NCAA legend, Caitlin Clark, who had scored 978 points and averaged 25.7 per game during her first 38 games. Watkins now has 1,006 career points and is averaging 26.5 ppg.

She's playing her second season in college and continues to make history. Last season, JuJu Watkins set the national record for scoring by a freshman, dropping 920 points. She's now the 30th player in USC history to score at least 1,000 points.

A'ja Wilson seemed to be following Watkins's performance closely and shared her congratulations with her Instagram fans. Coincidentally, Wilson reached a similar milestone in the 2024 WNBA season but created a new club instead of joining other players.

A'ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season

On Sept. 16, A'ja Wilson inaugurated the 1,000-point club in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces star became the first player to reach this number during an Aces' 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun. Wilson hit a pull-up from the elbow with two minutes left on the clock to hit the magical number. Earlier that day, she had broken Jewell Lloyd's single-season scoring record and raised the bar with this performance.

In 38 games, she scored 1,021 points, which was one of the reasons she secured the MVP award a couple of weeks later. The Aces couldn't win a third straight championship, but A'ja Wilson proved she was the best player in the world with this remarkable campaign.

She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game in the 2024 season. The Aces secured the No. 4 seed in the playoffs but were eliminated by eventual champions New York Liberty in the second round.

