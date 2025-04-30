A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are gearing up for the new season after losing their title to the New York Liberty. The Aces opened training camp on Sunday, with clips emerging of their training sessions.

A clip of Chelsea Gray hitting a buzzer-beater shot in training received a reaction from A'ja Wilson on Instagram. Wilson jokingly mocked Gray and playfully commented on her frustration with her teammate.

"@cgray209 pissed me off today"

A'ja Wilson's playful comment on Chelsea Gray's buzzer-beater shot/Instagram

Chelsea Gray, who signed a two-year, $392,534 contract with the Aces, also responded to Wilson's diss:

"You saying this is crazy," accompanied by laughing emoji.

Chelsea Gray's response to Wilson's diss/Instagram

The Aces released their 17-player training camp roster. It features reigning MVP Wilson alongside six-time WNBA All-Star Gray, two-time All-Star Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, Queen Egbo, Megan Gustafson and Kiah Stokes.

They added three-time champion Jewell Loyd and veterans Dana Evans, Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

The Aces will hold four practices before hosting the Dallas Wings in South Bend, Indiana, on May 2 and playing the Phoenix Mercury in Las Vegas on May 6. They tip off the new season on May 17 away against defending champions New York Liberty.

A'ja Wilson teases Nike A'One kicks ahead of new WNBA season

A'ja Wilson has become an icon on and off the court. Her stardom saw her clinch a signature shoe deal with Nike, and her first kicks are set to drop in May.

Wilson teased the shoe when she posted on Instagram on April 25 with a hilarious caption:

"Write your own caption. I can't think of anything at the moment."

Wilson and Nike reportedly worked together for over two years to create the shoe. The shoe will incorporate details like her first name on the heels and a full autograph on the toe.

Her A'One signature collection will include footwear, apparel and slides. The Nike A'One will be available in a Pink Aura colourway, with adult sizes priced at $110 and youth sizes at $90, available on retail store SNKRS.

The two-time WNBA champion will become the 14th WNBA player to receive a signature show and first Black player since 2010.

